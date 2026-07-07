New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Officially Confirms Spidey’s 3 New Power Upgrades

A fresh promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has confirmed that Peter Parker is entering this movie with three new powers in his arsenal. The film hits theaters July 31, marking the first Spider-Man movie since December 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. That's the longest gap between Spidey films since the franchise rebooted between Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man, and Tom Holland is returning from the extended break to suit up with some serious upgrades.

A new Brand New Day TV spot puts Peter's new powers on full display, this time confirmed by his own self-made AI assistant, E.V. Body scan footage from the film plays out on screen as E.V. reports, "Body scan shows organic webs, heightened senses... Increased agility."

Sony Pictures

Organic webs have been discussed for a while now, first teased in the movie's very first trailer and now fully locked in.

The ability ties into the mysterious physical metamorphosis Peter undergoes over the course of the film, which Holland has informally been teasing as a "Spider-Puberty" storyline.

A recent clip even shows Peter 1 (Holland) name-dropping Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) while testing out his new webbing for the first time. He jokes, "Organic webs. Peter 2 had them, he was cool, you're cool."

It's a fun nod, since Maguire's Spider-Man was the only live-action version of the hero whose webs came straight from his own body, something he showed off back in No Way Home.

Fans already got a taste of what this new webbing looks like in motion. In one trailer moment, Spider-Man drops into a jail cell full of Hand ninjas and unloads an absurd amount of webbing in the process, quite possibly the most webbing ever fired off that quickly in any Spider-Man movie to date.

Sony Pictures

Heightened senses and increased agility are a little trickier to break down, since Spider-Man has technically always had both compared to a regular, non-powered person.

Sony Pictures

What this new scan suggests is that those existing abilities are getting sharper and more refined for Peter specifically, a real step up from where he's been for the rest of his MCU career.

Sony Pictures

Put it all together, and this looks like the strongest version of Holland's Spider-Man the MCU has shown so far, which should make for a fun ride in theaters.

That power boost also feels necessary given who's waiting for him. Peter isn't just squaring off with a returning Savage Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and a rogues gallery that includes Scorpion, Tombstone, and an army of Hand ninjas.

He's also up against a villain the film's own synopsis describes as a powerful villain no one can even see, widely believed to be Jean Grey (Sadie Sink).

But also don't expect a smooth transition of powers; everything about the marketing points to real growing pains as Peter learns to control this new version of himself, and there's a good chance these three powers aren't even the whole story.

What Other Powers Might Peter Add?

Sony Pictures

In the second trailer for Brand New Day, William Metzger (Tramell Tillman), who runs the Department of Damage Control (DODC), tells Spider-Man he's immune to the mind-jumping threat the agency has been hunting, stressing that he's "the only one who can sense it."

That sounds like more than a simple senses boost. It reads like a genuine evolution of the Spidey Sense itself, one that doesn't just let Peter's mind dodge an invisible attack but also lets him track it as it happens.

The second trailer backs this up visually, showing a digital line zig-zagging across Peter's HUD during the wedding-scene rooftop, as he follows the villain, jumping from body to body in real time.

Then there's the matter of Peter's fully black eyes, shown throughout the marketing. It's hard not to read that as the spider quite literally taking over. It seems to be a physical extension of the idea that this version of Spider-Man has already left Peter Parker behind in a lot of ways, now playing out in his own body.

Peter himself describes the whole ordeal as a DNA mutation, a term usually reserved for X-Men and mutants in Marvel lore. That alone speaks to just how rare and significant this power boost will be later this month.

There's still room for Peter to pick up other random spider traits before all is said and done, whether that's extra limbs or the ability to spit venom. But given everything shown so far, a never-before-seen version of the Spidey Sense feels like the most logical answer for what's still coming.