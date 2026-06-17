Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer 2 Release Time Seemingly Confirmed By Sony Movie's Amsterdam Fan Event

Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets went on sale today, marking another milestone ahead of the highly anticipated return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man on July 31. With the release of the tickets, a second trailer is widely expected, with many hoping to get a closer look at the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Sadie Sink's mystery characters. Fans have been hungry for the trailer, and there's no evidence pointing to when exactly it will debut online.

A large portion of the fanbase and even industry insiders had predicted Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would drop trailer two at 9:00 am ET this morning, in line with the tickets going live. That did not happen. Now, scheduling details from a Spider-Man fan event in Amsterdam suggest the wait may nearly be over.

Sony Pictures

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event is taking place tonight in Amsterdam. The evening includes Spider-Man experiences, photo opportunities, and live entertainment, with doors opening at 6:00 pm local time (noon ET).

The key detail in the event listing is a "surprise finale" scheduled for 10:15 PM Amsterdam time, which calculates to roughly 4:15 pm ET (1:15 pm PT). That timing should get a lot of Spidey senses tingling, as this is most likely the release time for the second Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

Anticipation for new footage has been building basically right after the first trailer dropped in March. Last week, Sony Pictures moved to pull leaked versions of the second trailer that had been circulating online, all but confirming the footage was real and that an official release was on the way.

Sadly, Brand New Day is the first MCU film to have both its first and second trailers widely leak before their official debuts.

If it hadn't been for these internal blunders, there would probably be a bit less pent-up anticipation for this second official trailer. That said, nothing will slow down Brand New Day's road to box office success. Expected to be one of this year's top earners, theaters are already filling up worldwide just a few hours into the pre-sale process, and the looming new footage will only add to that excitement and awareness.

Brand New Day's marketing campaign is ramping up now anyway, with Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds unveiling the official Spidey Tracker, which offered a new look at The Hand and other villains. The ad confirms the villainous ninja group's first MCU appearance since the Netflix Defenders era.

After retaining stars like Holland and Zendaya, with Sink, Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal joining the cast, the sky is the limit, both narratively and commercially. While it's not expected to reunite Holland with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire again, Brand New Day could live up to No Way Home's international reach after adding the Chinese market this time around (the 2021 predecessor didn't release in that market).

What to Expect in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer 2

The first Brand New Day trailer, released nearly three months ago, covered a lot of ground. Bruce Banner appeared in human form, with Peter coming to him for help with his new mutation.

Peter showed those signs of a physical transformation, looking to have developed organic web shooters, but also maybe not full control of all his new abilities. And in a moment that meant a lot to MCU and Netflix Marvel fans, Bernthal's Punisher made his first-ever appearance in a Spider-Man film.

On the villain side, quick glimpses of Boomerang and Tarantula made it into the footage, though neither is expected to play a major role in the story. Scorpion (Michael Mando) got a brief moment too, but more of him in the second trailer should certainly be expected, given his history with Spidey.

The biggest unknown, still months after the first trailer, is Sadie Sink. Her character was deliberately kept off-screen, with no face reveal. The second trailer could change that, though fans hoping for confirmation on the widely circulated Jean Grey theory should not hold their breath. That kind of reveal is almost certainly being saved for theaters, though there's still an entire six-week press tour ahead.

The most anticipated moment in trailer two, though, is the Savage Hulk. Banner's calm appearance in the first trailer was a clear setup, and a full action sequence with the green (or grey) giant going toe-to-toe with Spider-Man could be the shot fans are waiting for.

MJ and Ned are also worth watching closely, with many fans still trying to work out exactly how the two fit back into Peter's life.