Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer 2 Gets Exciting Release Update That Makes Perfect Sense

An update on the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes perfect sense when viewed against the MCU's release timeline. Brand New Day is already one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU, with its first trailer becoming the most-viewed trailer in history after its first 24 hours online. With just under two months until the sequel is released, the time seems to be right for a new look at what's coming.

Insider Daniel Richtman indicated that Sony Pictures will release the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Wednesday, June 17. This would be about three months after the movie's first trailer was released on March 18 and just over six weeks before the film's July 31 release in theaters.

Sony Pictures

This would be the perfect time to release the new trailer, especially after one version was leaked online on June 10. The trailer being released next week should be slightly different from the leaked one, but there are no indications of what will change. Additionally, Sony will be able to attach the trailer to new movies such as Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 5 and DC Studios' Supergirl, which will be released on June 19 and June 26, respectively.

Additionally, Sony announced on June 10 that tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will go on sale on June 17, the same day the trailer is reportedly being released. Blockbusters like this often have tickets go on sale concurrently with the release of a second trailer to help build anticipation online as the movie's release date approaches.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's first theatrical release of 2026 and the fourth solo Spider-Man movie as part of Marvel Studios' partnership with Sony Pictures. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink, this film will pick up four years after the world forgot about Peter Parker, as Peter faces a horde of new villains in New York City.

What Could Be Shown in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's 2nd Trailer

Sony Pictures

While Brand New Day's first trailer delivered plenty of exciting reveals (including an organic webbing update for Peter Parker), there are still plenty of mysteries being kept under wraps.

The biggest of those is Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner returning to his Savage Hulk form, which has been confirmed for this movie for the first time since 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Peter's initial meeting with Dr. Banner was teased in the first trailer at Empire State University, leading to them discussing the idea of mutation. Spidey's expected confrontation with a fully enraged Hulk is sure to make for one of the MCU's most exciting action sequences in some time, which could be shown in the upcoming trailer.

Additionally, fans hope to get a better glimpse of who Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is playing in Brand New Day, with rumors pointing to her as Jean Grey. While some believe she appeared in the first trailer, no official footage has yet shown her face or character. Considering her top-three billing in the film behind Holland and Zendaya, along with her reported role in Avengers: Secret Wars, anticipation is building to see what she has on her plate in the MCU.

Thankfully, only a few days remain until this reported new trailer highlights more from one of the Multiverse Saga's biggest movies.