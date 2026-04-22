Early concept art of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man revealed that a supporting MCU character was supposed to appear alongside Peter Parker (but plans were ultimately scrapped). Disney+'s animated Spider-Man series was originally conceived as Spider-Man: Freshman Year and more closely tied to the main MCU's Sacred Timeline, but a creative pivot led it to embrace an alternate-reality timeline. This shift gave them more freedom, such as introducing the mentor-mentee dynamic between Norman Osborn and Peter Parker and the origin story of Tombstone.

Marvel concept artist Kal Athannassov shared early concept art of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, featuring an early version of the show that includes Peter Parker's best friend from the films, Ned Leeds.

Marvel

What's interesting about the early concept art is that it also featured a fresh look at the animated version of Peter Parker's homemade suit, first seen in full in Spider-Man: Homecoming (and briefly glimpsed during the events of Captain America: Civil War).

Marvel

Athannassov clarified in his Instagram post that he was merely in "service of trying out a style" to check whether it was a good fit for the show before "the project went in a different direction:"

"Ultimately my work was merely in service of trying out a style to see if it was a good fit - the project went in a different direction (one that I think was the better call) but I was so happy to play around in this world."

Sony Pictures

The Marvel concept artist then pointed out that he was finding ways to "power down" the web-slinger's homemade suit, and he placed a helmet and pads to make Peter look "more inexperienced and like a kid:"

"This was my chance to try things out and see what stuck - I was looking for ways to power down his homemade suit and I had seen some concept art where he had a bike helmet and I thought it looked so fun! So that’s where the helmet and pads came in - I was always a fan of how they made him look even more inexperienced and like a kid."

Sony Pictures

While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man earlier caused confusion about its timeline and universe placement, it eventually worked out because it is set in an alternate reality, allowing the show to stand out and be its own thing with its own set of characters.

The only drawback, though, is the absence of key characters like Batalon's Ned and Zendaya's MJ, who proved crucial in shaping Peter Parker's big-screen journey.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is set to premiere in Fall 2026 on Disney+.

Why An Alternate Reality Approach Works Well for Disney+'s Spider-Man Show

The original concept of Spider-Man: Freshman Year was intended as a direct prequel to the MCU's Sacred Timeline, but this approach would've run into limitations, locking writers into existing events, character relationships, and broader canon issues.

By embracing the alternate-timeline approach, the team behind Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gained significant freedom. It is as if the shackles have been released because they can play around with a wide array of scenarios, and the crazy stories and dynamics in Season 1 are a testament to that.

From the Norman Osborn to Peter Parker partnership to future Runaways member Nico Minoru as Peter's best friend, the storytelling possibilities are endless, and Season 2 will look to maximize what Season 1 built by taking on more risks, such as the introduction of Gwen Stacy and the symbiote. This is on top of the fresh takes on the rogues' gallery and the fact that Peter's spider bite is tied to a Multiversal event.

As an animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can take bold visual and narrative risks, allowing it to carve out a fresh identity amid the crowded landscape of modern Spider-Man stories.