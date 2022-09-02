Spider-Man: New D23 Posters Tease Upcoming Announcements

Spider-Man remains arguably the most popular comic book character in the world these days, which continues to be the case with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version in theaters. But the web-slinger is also wildly popular at Disney-produced attractions across the world as well, such as the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride at Disneyland's California Adventure.

Disney, unfortunately, doesn't get to command Spider-Man on the big screen due to the character's rights still being tied up with Sony, but that doesn't mean he can't be used at Marvel Studios at all.

The character made his way into the first season of Marvel Studios' What If...?, becoming a zombie hunter in an apocalyptic MCU storyline alongside the Hulk and Black Panther. Spider-Man is also confirmed to star in his own solo Disney+ series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will bring in countless classic villains from the hero's comic lore.

Next up on Disney's slate of major announcements is the D23 Fan Expo this month, which could bring a new round of news on what Spider-Man will be up to in the animated sphere for Marvel Studios. On top of that, pictures from the event have already teased that the web-slinger will have a presence in some announcements from D23, although it appears to be one specific version of Peter Parker.

Avengers Campus Announcements for Spidey at D23?

Twitter user @ParksAndCons shared a photo from the upcoming D23 Fan Expo in Anaheim, California, which will take place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. A banner from the event included an image of Spider-Man, who shines in his red-and-blue suit as he uses his web-shooting hand gesture.

Twitter

Another image from the same account showed Spidey swinging in between Baby Groot and Ant-Man.

Twitter

Looking at the suit that this Spider-Man uses, it seems identical to the one that's seen at Avengers Campus in Disneyland's California Adventure. This suit boasts a larger spider logo than any of Tom Holland's MCU suits along with silver web-shooters on his wrists.

The Direct

For reference, below is another image of Spidey's suit from Avengers Campus as he poses alongside Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange.

Disney

How Will Spider-Man Shine at D23?

From these images showing Spider-Man at D23, it appears that any announcements related to the web-slinger will have something to do with his presence at Avengers Campus. The WEB SLINGERS ride has become a fan favorite since the new addition to California Adventure first opened in 2021, and it appears that he may be a part of the proceedings at this year's fan event as well.

Whether this is specifically for California Adventure or for another Disney park in other parts of the world is a mystery, especially with new attractions continually opening outside of the United States.

Even so, Disney and Marvel realize how much attention Spider-Man brings in any capacity, which should mean that they'll look to bring new Spidey-related content at any given opportunity. This all comes before Sony and Marvel team up once again for Spider-Man 4, which will hopefully rival No Way Home's impact once it makes its debut in theaters.

The 2022 D23 Fan Expo will take place in Anaheim, California from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.