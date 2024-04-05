From director Tyler Russell, a 2024 version of Someone Like You will soon hit theaters and later be released on streaming.

2024's Someone Like You is a romance film based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury and stars Sarah Fisher, Jake Allyn, and Lynn Collins.

In the novel, a young woman discovers her life was built on lies, uncovers a hidden sibling, and confronts her identity with the help of one man's love and support.

How To Watch Someone Like You in Theaters

Someone Like You

Someone Like You is playing in theaters in the U.S. and Canada, opening on Tuesday, April 2.

Here's a look at the showtime and ticket information for those wanting to see the book-to-film adaptation:

It's important to note that Someone Like You is an independent film produced by author Karen Kingsbury and her family in Nashville, TN, without Hollywood studio support or investors.

On the official Someone Like You website, fans can donate toward the movies, helping those who can't afford it to claim a free ticket.

In addition, those wanting to watch with a large group can request group tickets for parties of 20 or more on this website.

Can I Stream Someone Like You Online?

As Someone Like You is now playing in theaters, fans will soon await news of its digital and streaming release plans.

With no official announcement yet regarding digital or streaming options, fans are left speculating about when they might be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes.

While uncertainties surround the timeline for digital release, there remains the possibility that major streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video could acquire the rights, potentially offering viewers a chance to stream the movie later in the year.

In the meantime, supporters can anticipate the availability of physical copies, including DVDs and Blu-rays, and digital downloads in the coming months.

It's expected that a streaming release will follow after that, providing audiences with various options to experience the heartfelt story of Someone Like You.

Someone Like You is now playing in theaters in the U.S. and Canada.