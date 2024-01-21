Where to Watch Origin Movie - Streaming & Theater Details

Origin, written and directed by Ava DuVernay, is currently playing in theaters and will soon be available to watch at home.

The film covers author Isabel Wilkerson embarking on a journey of worldwide exploration and revelation while crafting her book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

In 2020, plans were unveiled for DuVernay to create a film adaptation of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents for Netflix.

However, Netflix eventually disassociated from the project, and despite other studios declining involvement, Origin was ultimately produced by ARRAY Filmworks and distributed by Neon.

How to Watch the Origin Movie

Origin

Origin premiered in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 8, 2023, before expanding to a nationwide release on January 19, 2024. It will open in the UK on Friday, February 9.

For those in the United States, most major theaters are currently screening Origin, with ticket information below:

While box office expectations are moderately low, Origin has garnered acclaim, with positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (81% critics approval), and will soon be available to watch online.

Can I Stream the Origin Movie Online?

Currently, Origin is unavailable to watch online, including purchase or streaming services.

The film, which stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal, is expected to be available via Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) platforms soon following its theatrical release.

Anatomy of a Fall, the odds on leader to win Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, was also distributed by Neon and is currently available to rent or purchase online.

The French film opened in the United States on October 13, 2023, then became available on PVOD platforms on December 22, 2023, 70 days later.

A similar timeline would make Origin's digital release date online on Friday, March 29. In addition, all Neon-distributed films ultimately hit Hulu during its Pay One streaming period.

This typically takes about four months or 120 days after opening in theaters. This makes the streaming release date of Origin most likely Friday, May 17.

Origin is now playing in theaters.