The season finale of Solo Leveling is imminent as fans seek out the details on the release date and time for Episode 12 of the anime.

In Solo Leveling, a hunter namd Sung Jin-woo gains the special ability to level up his strength and power at will. The series is adapted from the webtoon by the same title.

When Does Solo Leveling’s Finale Episode Air?

Solo Leveling

As confirmed by Solo Leveling's official X/Twitter account, Episode 12 of Solo Leveling, the last episode currently set to air, will be broadcast on Tokyo MX in Japan on Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. JST (12:30 a.m. EST or 9:30 a.m. PST).

Additionally, Episode 12, “Arise” will come to the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in other global territories and regions, including the United States, a half hour after it airs in Japan. Prime Video is the Japanese streaming home for Solo Leveling.

Will There Be a Solo Leveling Season 2?

At the time of writing, Solo Leveling hasn’t been officially confirmed for a second season, but that doesn’t mean it is not happening. In fact, that is quite the contrary, as there have been several pieces of evidence that point to more episodes being well on their way.

Strong rumors suggest that Season 1 of Solo Leveling was split into two parts, so the second half could easily be branded as Season 2. The production company behind the anime has indicated as much, with its CEO Choi Won-young remarking that the sophomore run is "scheduled to air within the year" (via HankYung).

Sadly though, the scuttlebutt is that the second season may not arrive until 2025. But this has not been announced through any official channels (read more about Solo Leveling’s potential Season 2 here).

The first 11 episodes of Solo Leveling are streamable on Crunchyroll.

