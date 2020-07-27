Solo: A Star Wars Story Sequel Reportedly In the Works For Disney+

Solo: A Star Wars story released in May 2018 but despite its relatively poor box office earnings, the movie was still quite a hit with Star Wars fans. Many have been calling for a sequel to the Han Solo story, particularly after the ending revealed the return of Darth Maul to Star Wars movies.

Recently, rumors have been flying around about Donal Glover's potential return as Lando Calrissian and that Darth Maul will appear in multiple upcoming Star Wars shows. Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich also teased that he'd heard some talk of a possible continuation of the Solo story, which has now become more likely.

RUMOR

Jeremy Conrad of Star Wars Unity is reporting that Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to continue on Disney+. The series is planned to pick up where the original film left off, with the original cast of the movie set to return. It's unknown if this project will be a mini-series, show, or a made-for-Disney+ movie.

WHAT THIS MEANS

It looks like all the previous rumors could tie together with this one. If a Solo sequel series was to happen, it would potentially bring back Ehrenreich as Solo, Glover as Lando, and include Darth Maul as the main villain. What the storyline could explore is likely heading towards the crime syndicate plot with the Crimson Dawn and Black Sun being an area of Star Wars that deserves some more exploration.

It's also good news that the original cast could be involved. Solo was full with popular stars such as Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke along with Glover and Ehrenreich. Considering how Solo ended, it would be interesting to see how the relationship between Qi'ra and Han continues, should they meet again. Not to mention, the friendly war between Han and Lando over the Millennium Falcon. There's also potential that a Solo sequel could set up another standalone series for Glover's Lando, potentially leading in to the rumors that Lando and Jannah from The Rise of Skywalker have history.

Disney+ has become the home for Star Wars spinoffs with the huge success of The Mandalorian and the prequel series for Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi now in development. With an animated The Bad Batch series also in the works, a Solo sequel on Disney+ could be the answer to fan pleas for a sequel to the Han Solo origin story.