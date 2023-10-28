Starz's Shining Vale Season 2 highlights a strong cast of veteran actors led by Friends and Scream alum Courteney Cox and As Good as It Gets star Greg Kinnear.

Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the compelling comedy horror series revolves around a dysfunctional family who moves into a new house filled with demons infused by a terrible past.

Shining Vale premiered on Starz on March 6, 2022. The series was then renewed for Season 2 in May 2022, which then premiered on October 13 of this year.

Every Main Actor & Character in Shining Vale Season 2

Courteney Cox - Patricia “Pat” Phelps

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox portrays Patricia "Pat" Phelps, an author who became famous by writing female empowerment books. After she was caught cheating on her husband, she, alongside her family, decided to move into a Victorian mansion in Connecticut.

Pat started to lose her grip on everything, such as her kids, husband, and career. This is on top of the fact that her new house is haunted.

Season 1 ended with Pat being possessed by a ghost named Rosemary, which then led to her almost killing her husband, Terry, with an axe. Pat was then taken to a psychiatric facility called Shining Vale.

Perhaps best known for her role as Monica Geller in Friends, Cox's other notable credits include Scream, Family Ties, and Just Before I Go.

Greg Kinnear - Terry Phelps

Greg Kinnear

Terry Phelps (played by Greg Kinnear) is Pat's husband. After finding out that Pat cheated on her with their handyman, he decided to move to a small town in Connecticut to try and save their marriage.

Season 1's ending showed Pat being admitted into a psychiatric facility after almost killing Terry. Shining Vale Season 2's trailer then revealed that Terry doesn't remember Pat at all, leading to another mystery that the show needs to uncover.

Kinnear has an impressive resume of acting credits which includes As Good as It Gets, You've Got Family, Modern Family, and House of Cards.

Mira Sorvino - Rosemary Wellingham

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino's Rosemary Wellingham serves as Shining Vale's big bad.

While she initially served as Pat's guide inside the house, it was eventually revealed that she is the former tenant of the Victorian mansion who butchered her entire family.

Rosemary then possessed Pat's body in the Season 1 finale where she also tried to do the same thing to her family, almost killing Terry and the kids.

Sorvino previously appeared in Mighty Aphrodite, The Replacement Killers, and The Final Cut.

Gus Birney - Gaynor Phelps

Gus Birney

Gus Birney brings Gaynor Phelps to life in Shining Vale.

Gaynor is one of Pat and Terry's kids who moved in with them in the Victorian mansion. She was also responsible for admitting Pat into the psychiatric hospital.

Fans may recognize Birney for her roles in I'm Thinking of Ending Things, A Rainy Day in New York, and Here and Now.

Merrin Dungey - Kam

Merrin Dungey

Kam (portrayed by Merrin Dungey) is Pat's editor who tries to understand her situation despite the fact that her draft for her novel is delayed.

Dungey is best known for her work on Alias, The King of Queens, and Deep Impact.

Dylan Gage - Jake Phelps

Dylan Gage

Jake Phelps is Pat and Terry's teenage son. The Shining Vale character is played on-screen by Dylan Gage.

Jake is socially awkward and simply prefers to play VR games alone in his room.

Gage has credit on projects like PEN15 and Stranger Things.

Judith Light - Joan

Judith Light

Judith Light plays Joan, Pat's mother who was also sent to a mental hospital due to being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Judith Light is best known for her roles in Who's the Boss?, Transparent, and The Menu.

Sherilyn Fenn - Robyn Court

Sherilyn Fenn

Robyn Court (played by Sherilyn Fenn) is Shining Vale's local realtor who criticizes Pat's work by describing it as "lady porn."

Fenn's notable credits include Of Mice and Men, Wild at Heart, and Twin Peaks.

James M. Connor - Dr. Berg

James M. Connor

Dr. Berg is a therapist whom Pat goes to after seeing visions of Rosemary while inside the Victorian mansion. The character is played by James M. Connor.

Berg advised Pat that Rosemary is simply a figment of her imagination, and he even prescribed hard drugs for his delusion.

Connor previously appeared in Vice Principals, Lopez, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Parvesh Cheena - Laird

Parvesh Cheena

Parvesh Cheena plays a character named Laird in Shining Vale Season 2.

Cheena is known for his roles in Frasier and Barbershop.

Ellie Grace Pomeroy - Daisy Wellingham

Ellie Grace Pomeroy

Daisy Wellingham (played by Ellie Grace Pomeroy) is Rosemary's daughter whom she also killed in the past. Daisy's ghost appears in the woods, and it is Jake who often sees her.

Pomeroy's past acting credits include American Horror Story, The Afterparty, and Carl the Exorcist.

Nina Concepción - Nurse Jenny

Nina Concepción

Nina Concepción joins the cast of Shining Vale Season 2 as Nurse Jenny, one of the nurses in the psychiatric hospital where Pat resides.

Concepción is known for her work on You, Bosch, and 911 Lone Star.

Rahm Braslaw - Fred

Rahm Braslaw

Rahm Braslaw plays Fred in Season 2.

Braslaw previously appeared in Future Man, I Feel Bad, and VHYes.

Allison Tolman

Allison Tolman

Allison Tolman is part of Shining Vale Season 2's cast, but her character is still being kept under wraps.

Tolman is known for her roles as Linda in Krampus, Molly Solverson in Fargo, and Lucy in The Gift.

Shining Vale Season 2 is available to stream on Starz.