Shining Vale Season 3 Demand Sharply Rises Following Release of Series on Max

The demand for Shining Vale Season 3 has increased after the series emerged online on Max to ring in the New Year.

Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear revolves around a family that moves into a haunted house where their matriarch ends up seeing ghosts.

Shining Vale was canceled after two seasons on Starz in December 2023, and the series was removed from the streaming service at the end of 2023.

Shining Vale’s Release on Max Leads to Season 3 Hype

Courteney Cox

The first two seasons of Shining Vale were made available on Max on January 1, 2025, after it was removed on Starz on December 31, 2023.

In a report from Variety during the time of the show's cancellation in December 2023, a source said that Shining Vale "did not find a large enough audience to continue" which is why it ended up being canceled.

Shining Vale co-creator Jeff Astrof said in an official statement sent to Variety that Season 3 was partially written and he was hoping then that another streamer would pick up the series for one more season:

"Okay, maybe I am heartbroken — dammit! Of course, I’m hoping another streamer picks the show up as we still have lots of stories to tell — and Season 3 has already been partially written. In any case, I am beyond grateful to have been able to tell the saga of the Phelps for the past two seasons."

Shining Vale finding a new home on Max could serve as good news for fans hoping for a Season 3 since other streaming services like Netflix and even Starz managed to pick up other shows for another season.

In December 2022, Minx was canceled by Max in a cost-cutting move by the streamer even though the show was already renewed for Season 2.

The cancelation happened when the series was preparing to wrap production on its sophomore run.

Starz then picked up Minx in January 2023, with Season 2 being released on the streamer in July 2023. It was then canceled again in January 2024.

In May 2023, Max also swooped in to intervene and save the Arrowverse adjacent spinoff Superman & Lois from cancellation by The CW.

The Tyler Hoechlin-led series eventually finished its final season with a 10-episode run on the network, and it is now streaming on Max.

Max is no stranger to canceling many of its shows due to its cost-cutting measures. Still, there is no denying that Shining Vale could still be picked up if it ends up doing exceptionally well on the streamer.

Shining Vale Season 3's Potential Story - If It Happens

Shining Vale Season 2, a series that has a star-studded cast, ended with a major revelation about Pat's husband, Terry, where the finale unveiled that he is actually the devil himself.

A potential Season 3 could explore the ramifications of Terry's demonic identity to his family and how Pat's further declining mental state could take a turn for the worse if she finds out who her husband really is.

Speaking with The Wrap in December 2023, Shining Vale co-creator Jeff Astrof teased that they have a "fun way" how Terry would deal with the revelation that he is the devil:

"God-willing we get a Season 3 because we have a fun way that Terry deals with this knowledge too."

It could also finally answer whether Pat's visions of demons and ghosts are real or not.

As for the other members of the Phelps family, Gaynor could continue pursuing her writing career while the fact that Jake is no longer scared of his VR game and the ghost that has been haunting him suggests more growth for the youngest Phelps in the family.

The first two seasons of Shining Vale are streaming on Max.