She-Hulk Actress Gets Honest About Opinionated Marvel Fans

Marvel Studios' next project is almost here, and it's shaping up to be like nothing the MCU has seen before. Starring Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk; Attorney at Law has been described as a half-hour legal comedy where Jennifer Walters, lawyer and cousin to Bruce Banner, not only has to deal with She-Hulk transformations, but also assuming the position as a member of the superhuman law division.

Since She-Hulk is a courtroom-style show, cameos aren't just expected but confirmed, including the likes of Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

But alongside faces both old and new, as well as Mark Ruffalo as Professor Hulk, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law does have a designated villain - one whose actress had a few thoughts about Marvel Studios' dedicated fan base.

She-Hulk's Titania Actress Talks MCU Fans

Marvel

When asked by Phaze Zero about her Hall H experience at San Diego Comic-Con, Jameela Jamil, who plays classic comic book villain Titania, confessed that she thought Marvel fans "were gonna boo [her]:"

“Oh, it’s extraordinary. It goes straight to your bones. I thought they were gonna boo me, which I was very ready, which is why I dressed like an asshole, you know what I mean? Like, I’ve got an alligator crawling up me, I’m fully just evil. But they didn’t. They were so kind and loving. And that’s what the Marvel fans are."

But even though Jamil expected backlash, she has an appreciation for the Marvel fan base and attributes much of the MCU's success to their passion and opinions, saying,

"I think they get a bad rap sometimes online, because they’re very passionate and they have a lot of opinions. But if they weren’t so passionate, if they didn’t have all those opinions, Marvel maybe wouldn’t have evolved to what it is now without the fans. So we have them to thank. Even if they give us tough love sometimes, normally they’re right."

A New Brand of MCU Villain?

Even though MCU fans were supportive of Jameela Jamil, She-Hulk's CGI received considerable backlash in the wake of the show's first trailer and have dominated much of the conversation ever since.

While the VFX for Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Professor Hulk remains up to standard, Maslany's She-Hulk appears cartoonish and even outdated by comparison. While the footage that has been shown is early and will likely be improved before the Disney+ series premieres, the question of whether the visuals will distract from the show itself has become a concern.

While the show's overall reception remains to be seen, Jamil's expectation of a negative reception at Comic-Con may also be due to her character of Titania, whom the actress has described as "annoying" and lacking self-awareness.

Much like She-Hulk, it sounds like Titania will be a villain like the MCU has never seen before.

She-Hulk debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.