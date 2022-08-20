She-Hulk: Alison Brie Clarifies MCU Casting 'Misinformation'

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally here, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe can officially say that it has a sitcom amongst its ranks. The new show features Tatiana Maslany as the lead character, who wants nothing to do with using her new abilities to be a superhero—instead, she intends to continue furthering her career as a lawyer.

As great as Maslany is, rumor had it that back while the show was still in development, another actress was being considered: Alison Brie—or at least an "Alison Brie-type". Clearly, this never happened, but how close did the actress come to getting the role?

For those who aren't familiar with Brie, her most popular projects include the television show Community, Netflix's Glow, and the fan-favorite animated series BoJack Horseman. When it comes to her involvement with Marvel, it's still unknown to this day whether any of those rumors were true.

So, why not ask the actress herself?

Alison Brie is Here to Clarify

Marvel

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy, actress Alison Brie commented on the old rumors that Marvel Studios was considering choosing her to bring She-Hulk to life. For some context, back in 2020, a rumor hit the web that the company was looking for an "Alison Brie-type" to bring Jennifer Walters to life for her upcoming Disney+ series. But was that ever true?

Brie herself admitted that she "[had] no idea," but that there was "a lot of misinformation going on when it came to She-Hulk:"

"I have no idea. I don't know if we'll ever know if it was legit... it was odd; it was definitely odd. There was like a man... like, in that time period I went to pick up a sandwich at a sandwich shop and there was a man who was like, 'In just read that you got cast as She-Hulk.' I was like, 'well, you're the first one who has told me about it. Maybe I should check with my agents. There's a lot of misinformation going on when it came to She-Hulk. But, you know, Tatiana Maslany is such a talent actress; I'm really looking forward to seeing what she does with it... she's incredible, I love Orphan Black, I watched every episode of that. I think she's so talented, and the trailers look so fun. I'm excited to watch."

Who Could Alison Brie Play In the MCU?

Tatiana Maslany is an incredible actress, and this role perfectly fits her capabilities, so it seems like everything has turned out well. So, with Jennifer Walters no longer an option, who might Alison Brie be able to portray in a future Marvel Studios project?

At some point or another, the MCU will have to introduce the X-Men to their world. Luckily for Brie, that would include an insane number of characters. There's someone like Mystique, or maybe Rogue—even Kitty Pryde would be a good pick.

Some other, more obscure options could be Phyla-Vell (who has been a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy), Thunderbolts member Songbird, or Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman. Brie could even bring to life someone from the Squadron Supreme, which is basically Marvel's on-the-nose version of DC Comics' Justice League.

For the most part, all of those examples are for heroes—but what about a villain? After all, the actress seems to be pretty keen to do just that. Maybe she could embody Red Skull's daughter, Sin, for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, or even the anti-hero Black Cat for the upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie.

Needless to say, there are still plenty of possible roles for the actress if she has any interest in joining the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, she is a fantastic performer and would only make the MCU that much better with her in it.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.