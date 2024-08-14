Is Room Movie a True Story? What's Real vs. Fake

With its recent arrival on Netflix, many have wondered if Room is a true story.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Room (not to be confused with Tommy Wisaeu’s infamous project, The Room from 2003) is a powerful tale of survival and perseverance in a situation that seems hopeless.

The film was nominated for a total of four Academy Awards with star Brie Larson taking home the statue for Best Actress. Larson also won multiple other awards for her performance, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

Is Room Based Upon Real Life?

Element Pictures

Room tells the harrowing story of a young woman named Joy, played by Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, who was held in captivity for seven years by a miscreant called Old Nick. The man repeatedly raped Joy and she had a son, Jack, as a product of one of these violations.

Eventually, through Joy having Jack fake his own death, the boy is able to break away from confinement and attract outside attention. This results in Joy and Jack getting free and Old Nick getting just the opposite, after his arrest.

The movie was recently made available for streaming on Netflix, meaning Room has more eyes on it than usual. Naturally, this has sparked questions from some over whether or not the events of the film happened in real life.

However, Room was not based upon a true story, but rather a 2010 novel by Emma Donoghue by the same name. Donoghue’s book proved quite popular, winding up on the New York Times bestsellers list in the year of its release.

But Room’s narrative does, at the very least, have real-world inspiration in the form of the Frtizl case. Elisabeth Fritzl is an Austrian woman who spent over 20 years locked up and enslaved by her own father.

Ultimately, Fritzl was able to escape through similar circumstances to the ones portrayed in Room. Her father faced justice and is serving a life sentence in prison.

Room is available to stream on Netflix.

