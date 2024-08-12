Original Bridesmaids director Paul Feig offered an update on the chances of a Bridesmaids 2 getting developed and ultimately released.

The first Bridesmaids debuted in 2011, but despite so many other hit comedies getting sequels, the Kristen Wiig-led comedy has only ever existed on its own. Considering how beloved it is, many have wanted more from those characters for a long time at this point.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024, Wiig admitted that there has "never been a conversation" with Universal Pictures - the distributor of Bridesmaids - about a potential sequel, while adding how she feels "it’s okay to just have [the original] exist in the world as is."

Universal

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, Bridesmaids Director Paul Feig gave a truthful update on whether or not a Bridesmaids 2 might ever get released.

While promoting his new Amazon Studios film Jackpot, Feig admitted that "so many people think they want something" while adding, "If a great script or a great idea came up," they’d all likely jump at the chance:

"It's funny to me, so many people think they want something. Sequels are so hard to get right. And the reason that movie works so well, It's outrageous and hilarious, but it's also because her character is going through this major life crisis. And she comes out the other side victorious... To do a sequel, we don't want her to have another major life crisis. So maybe it's just a big funny wedding... If a great script or a great idea came up, I think we would all jump at it, but at the same time, it's kind of a great thing to just sort of leave it alone."

Will a Bridesmaids 2 Movie Ever Release?

Audiences thoroughly enjoyed the original Bridesmaids, so it's hard to imagine there being anything but excitement for a possible Bridesmaids 2 with those characters. Considering how long it's been since its debut, most ideas for the story may feel fairly fresh.

However, everyone involved is probably hesitant as to avoid going the route of the Hangover films—a similar comedy whose sequels were torn apart by critics and viewers alike.

At the very least, Kristen Wiig seems to be doing well for herself without the sequel. She recently starred in Despicable Me 4, and had two television shows air this year with Palm Royale and Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

As for Feig, he’s currently busy promoting his latest film Jackpot starring John Cena and Awkwafina, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, August 15.

