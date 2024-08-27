10 Best Roblox Memes & Funny Pictures from the Game

Since its inception in 2006, Roblox has become the subject of several hilarious memes (or funny pictures).

The uber-popular online game and game-creation platform has done what only a select few titles in the world of gaming have done. It has transcended the medium becoming more than just a video game, but a mainstay in modern-day pop culture.

Roblox sees roughly 70 million daily users (via DemandSage), making it, by far, the biggest game (or platform) in the world from a daily/monthly user perspective. Because of this, jokes and funny moments that emerge from it have a high chance of becoming international phenomenons like so many already have.

10 Best Roblox Memes

Roblox

OOF!

Roblox

If Roblox leaves anything behind long after the servers shut down and the service is dead and gone (which will not be anytime soon), it will be its iconic "OOF" meme.

The short split-second sound effect indicates a character in the game taking damage has taken on a life of its own becoming known for its modulation and hyper-low-quality.

It has since appeared in hundreds of hilarious online videos and has even been the subject of a now-iconic YouTube documentary looking into its origins from the popular internet creator, HBomberGuy.

October 2021

Roblox

October 2021 lives in infamy among the Roblox community, making it ripe for extreme memage from anyone who calls themselves a Roblox fan.

The origins of this particular meme date back to a series of server outages that plagued the Roblox platform in October 2021, where the site's entire site was closed for maintenance for the first time in several years.

With gamers forced from the online platform, October 2021 will forever come up as a particular pain point for the community (albeit one that can be laughed at now), and is mentioned often as a joke related to any sort of personal strife, trauma, or suffering.

Roblox Man Face

Roblox

Even fans who have never played Roblox themselves will likely recognize the Roblox Man Face meme.

This particular meme has appeared in a great many funny pictures online, taking a specifically sly-looking cosmetic face that can be used on Roblox characters in the game.

The Roblox Man Face's half smile and almost dreamy eyes have been used in various photo edits and videos and have also gone on to be a part of the Roblox Chicken Nugget/Gegagedigedagedago memes where the face appears on a chicken nugget and sings Rednex's "Cotton Eye Joe."

Bobux

Roblox

Bobux is one of a few Robux (the Roblox-based online currency) memes to have emerged from the game.

The term Bobux is used in memes to refer to the in-game currency, usually in the context of having no money or having way too much of it.

Its origins can be traced back to a Discord conversation in 2020, where a user known as ImmaSimp used the word for the first time. From there, it quickly picked up steam and became a mainstay among the Roblox community.

Robux Scams

Roblox

Robux scams (where people inauthentically advertise ways to get the in-game currency) have become commonplace on Roblox and because of this, have taken on a life of their own as a meme.

These memes are used when joking about those who fall for the viral Robux scams online and their usual gullibility.

Usually, fans can spot a Robux meme when these funny pictures include mentions of "Free Robux" or authorities taking people to task for advertising fake ways to get the currency.

Pose 28 on Dress to Impress

Roblox

One of the most popular Roblox mini-games that has risen to prominence in recent years is Dress to Impress. And thus, of course, fans have latched onto pieces of this uber-popular Roblox creation, that being what is known as "Pose 28."

The online modeling simulator sees players picking outfits and striking a pose on the runway. "Pose 28" is a specific move one can use while strutting their stuff that sees the in-game avatar hilariously hold their hands behind their back and thrust their pelvis forward.

Because of the move's odd and uniquely funny nature, it has blown up online (mainly on TikTok) appearing in many videos both in and outside of the game

Working at IKEA in Roblox

Roblox

In June 2024, the modular build-it-yourself furniture magnate, IKEA became the focus of yet another meme within the Roblox universe.

The Working at IKEA in Roblox meme comes thanks to a job posting from the Swedish houseware brand where the company was looking for an employee to work at one of its stores digitally recreated in the online game creation platform.

The posting was memed to the moon and back by players around the world mostly in the context of wanting/needing to apply than to the local cost of living crisis/ rising unemployment.

Despacito Spider

Roblox

This will be a confusing one for those who have never ventured into Roblox's polygonal worlds, but for fans of the game, it is a big one.

The Despacito Spider meme comes from a character that appears in the Roblox Robloxian Highschool mini-game. He is a bizarre pill-shaped being with eight spider legs and a name that takes inspiration from the uber-popular (and memed in its own right) Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song, "Despacito."

With his friendly yet terrifying look, Despacito Spider has become the stuff of nightmares among the Roblox fandom, usually depicted as the inexplicable horror-tinged presence in pictures and videos.

Do You Are Have Stupid

Roblox

Like any community online Roblox seems to have developed its own language. These turns of phrase are used by the community to communicate various thoughts and feelings both in and out of the game.

Paramount of these specific parlances is, "Do you are have stupid." This nonsense phrase is often used as a reaction to something ludicrous and can be seen populating chatboxes across the Roblox platform.

The Do You Are Have Stupid mems dates back to a Reddit post from June 2018, where a user posted an image of a Roblox character using the phrase in the game and joking about what exactly they were trying to say.

Roblox Getting Banned in Turkey

Roblox

Like some of the other memes on this list, this one spawned from something pulled straight from the headlines surrounding Roblox and its ever-popular community.

On August 7, 2024, Roblox was banned in Turkey, citing child exploitation. The news of its ban in the European nation exploded among the Roblox faithful, eventually becoming a meme like so many other moments before it.

The meme itself derives from the extreme reactions to this news, including fans being incredibly sad/devastated/inconsolable over word that they are now barred from playing the game in the country.

Roblox is now available on PC, Mac, iOS, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

