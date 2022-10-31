Marvel Pokes Fun at Morbius Movie Meme in Official Halloween Video

Yes, Marvel just featured Morbius' "It's Morbin Time" meme in its latest Halloween promotional video.

Jared Leto's Morbius may have had its fair share of ups and downs, but one memorable aspect of the movie is the memes that were born from it, such as the famous "Morbin Time" line. The phrase became viral when a Twitter user posted that the "best part of Morbius was when he said 'IT'S MORBIN' TIME' and morbed all over those guys," gaining over 11,000 retweets and 121,000 likes in one month.

Leto even joined in on the fun when he shared a fake script page teasing Morbius 2 along with the "It's Morbin Time" tagline. In addition, Sony Pictures capitalized on the fact that Morbius' meme became viral when it re-released the movie in theaters for a limited time.

Now, it seems that Marvel also wants to embrace Morbius' trending meme due to it being included in a new promo.

Morbius Movie Meme Included in Marvel Promo

Marvel Entertainment posted a new promotional video to celebrate Halloween, including a surprising nod to Morbius' hilarious meme.

At the 0:34 mark of the video, a comic-accurate Morbius announced that "It's Morbin Time" before proceeding to DJ a Halloween party involving different Marvel characters:

Marvel

Although Marvel fans openly criticized Morbius during its theatrical run, the "It's Morbin Time" line became a trending topic online that even led to various related memes.

Sony Pictures

The promo also included an appearance from Steve Rogers' Captain America, Bucky, and Sam Wilson's Star-Spangled Avenger:

Marvel

Scarlet Witch and Vision even joined in on the Halloween fun:

Marvel

The full promo can be seen below:

When Will Morbius Return?

It seems that Marvel included Morbius' famous line in its Halloween promo to acknowledge the hilarious viral moment that came out of Sony's Spider-Man spin-off movie. Although it was included in the video, many fans would wonder if a possible sequel to Morbius will be made despite bad reviews from critics.

Morbius star Matt Smith even expressed his hope that the titular vampire will "continue in multiple films" after his origin story. Adria Arjona, who portrayed Dr. Martine Bancroft, also teased an exciting future for her character, saying that she's "excited to see where Martine will go" in the future.

At this stage, there is still no word if Morbius 2 is being developed, but its post-credits scene could hint that the character's comeback is needed to pay off the Sinister Six tease alongside Michael Keaton's Vulture.

It is unknown how Sony would continue Jared Leto's Marvel stint as the titular vampire, but it's reasonable to assume that he would be back for at least one more outing with the other villains to fight Spider-Man, potentially in a Sinister Six spin-off movie, Morbius 2, or another Tom Holland-led Marvel film.

Morbius is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.