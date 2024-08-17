Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Star Talks About Bringing Comics Character Zula Hendricks to Life (SDCC)

In an exclusive interview at San Diego Comic-Con, the first Zula Hendricks discussed bringing the character to life in Alien: Rogue Incursion.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player action-horror VR game set for release on December 19 for Quest 3, PSVR 2, and PC VR.

Developed by Survios, it features Alien comics character Zula Hendricks, a former Colonial Marine, who hunts Xenomorphs on the remote mining planet Purdan while searching for a missing squad mate.

Re-Introducing Zula Hendricks in VR

Alien

During an exclusive interview with The Direct's David Thompson at San Diego Comic-Con, voice actress Andia Winslow explained that she had read the comic series Zula Hendricks starred in about "five years ago:"

"Well, eight years ago, the comic began, and I think I've read the comic five years ago, and I just happened to cross her name, and then when I saw the casting, and I actually was booked, I said, 'Wait, Zula Hendricks, this sounds familiar. Let me go back.' And I realized, part of the 45 years of the 'Alien' franchise, it was very exciting."

When it comes to the comic-to-game adaptation, Winslow confirmed that they're "giving her care and the love that she deserves:"

"We're giving her care and the love that she deserves, because she's an empathetic but also resilient character, and it's really great."

Writer of Alien: Rogue Incursion Alex White admitted that "the deep relationship between Zula Hendricks and Davis 01" is what drew them to the project:

"The thing that really drew me to it was the deep relationship between Zula Hendricks and Davis 01. I mean, they are partners. They rely on each other. It's, it's platonic, but almost more, you know, and it's so strong, the bond between them, that story just naturally shakes out of that. I mean, you really can't avoid that when you get them into that dramatic situation with the xenomorphs. "

White added that through Zula and the AI Davis 01's journey, they "really wanted to explore themes about how far it's okay to push yourself" as well as acting for "our friends" and "ourselves:"

"And so I really wanted to explore themes about how far it's okay to push yourself, what we would do for our friends, what we're doing for ourselves, and the narratives that are put onto us."

At the heart of Alien: Rogue Incursion, Zula by her AI companion, Davis-01, Zula must navigate a Xenomorph-infested black-site facility, uncovering hidden secrets and confronting new threats that could endanger humanity.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will arrive on December 19 for Quest 3, PSVR 2, and PC VR.