Marvel Confirms New Details on Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark Blip Activity

Following three months of promotional material, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has started its run on Disney+ with the release of its first full episode. And on top of She-Hulk's origin story, this first episode heavily featured the Hulk and opened a door to plot points regarding other important Avengers, such as Steve Rogers and Tony Stark.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The early parts of Episode 1 answered a couple of long-standing questions about Steve Rogers, namely the one about whether he was a virgin throughout his time in the MCU. Fans even got another near-F-bomb from the Marvel Studios Disney+ show, as Episode 1's post-credits scene featured Jen and Bruce discussing Steve's escapades during the USO tour in the 1940s.

There's also the Tony Stark question, as Iron Man and the Hulk formed the formidable Science Bros throughout their last few appearances in the MCU together before Tony died heroically in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Well, Episode 1 shared some new insight into the final years of Tony's life, giving fans a look into some of what he was doing with Bruce Banner during The Blip.

She-Hulk References Tony Stark in The Blip

Episode 1 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gave viewers an update on what Tony Stark was doing in the MCU during the five-year Blip in Avengers: Endgame.

When Bruce takes Jennifer Walters down to Mexico, he reveals a hidden lab under his cabanna filled with advanced Stark-level tech. Filled with monitors and testing equipment, Bruce used this lab to hone his abilities as the Incredible Hulk after Thanos' Snap.

Marvel Studios

Banner confirmed that Tony built him that lab "a few years ago" during The Blip, as Bruce used it to combine his human personality with his Hulk one:

Bruce: “This is where I spent The Blip fixing myself and integrating the Hulk-Banner identities.” Jen: “In this tiny beach house lab.” Bruce: “Yeah. Tony built it for me a few years ago. Tony Stark. He used to joke that it was a loaner, and that one day, he’d just swing by and take it back.”

Marvel Studios

Later, Bruce shows Jennifer a tiki bar that he and Tony also built together, although he admitted that he did most of the work while Tony sat around and drank the entire time.

Marvel Studios

The bar even includes their initials, B.B. and T.S., as Bruce reminisced on how they spent their time together during the Blip. Bruce called the experience "a good time during a hard time," leading him and Jennifer to toast over that as they kept drinking the night away:

Jen: “You built this bar by hand?” Bruce: “Oh yeah.” Jen: “That’s impresssive.” Bruce: “Yeah, me and Tony. Well, Tony mostly drank, just sat around, like, complaining about Steve.” Jen: “Oh, Steve.” Bruce: “It was a good time during a hard time.”

Marvel Studios

How Marvel Revisits The Blip in She-Hulk

The Blip has unsurprisingly become one of the key moments in MCU history, with half the universe having disappeared for five years after Thanos obtained the full Infinity Gauntlet. The event has been referenced in nearly every MCU project that's released during Phase 4, and with Tony and Bruce's relationship in the MCU, it only makes sense that it would come back into play for She-Hulk.

After his falling out with Captain America, Tony seemed to go more off the grid with Pepper Potts and his daughter Morgan while also helping Bruce deal with his split personality problem. After their relationship had continued to build since The Avengers, Tony did everything he could to make sure that Bruce was able to figure out how to manage his dichotomy with all the tech and resources anyone could ask for.

Whether Tony comes up again in later episodes is still a mystery, but Marvel made sure that his impact still remains as strong as ever with Phase 4 quickly drawing to a close.

Episode 1 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.