Reacher Season 3 Gets Promising Update: When Will It Release?

Reacher fans may have reason to celebrate thanks to a new update on when Season 3 may be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Reacher did not have to wait very long for a renewal update, as Season 3 was confirmed to be filming just before Season 2 began streaming on Prime Video in December 2023.

A January update also confirmed that Season 3 would adapt Lee Child's seventh "Reacher" book ("Persuader"), teasing a thrilling new adventure for the large lone wolf in his adventure.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke and Reacher star Alan Ritchson provided an exciting update about Season 3's release.

Following his filming schedule for Playdate, which ends on Friday, April 19, Ritchson will head back to Toronto, Canada, to finish filming Reacher Season 3.

Salke touched on Amazon's relationship with Ritchson, noting that he has "movies in the works with [them]" along with other ideas. She also hopes to have him in tow "as long as he will play Jack Reacher," which she wants to see for many years to come:

"He’s got movies in the works with us, series ideas. It’s not about the volume but about picking a few really special things. We’ll have Alan as long as he will play Jack Reacher. No end in sight for that, hopefully that’s for a very, very, very long time."

Richston also expressed a duty to the viewers "to explore as many of these books" as he possibly can while sharing gratitude for the team that cast him when he "was a huge risk:"

"I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them. They have given me a real career."

When Will Reacher Season 3 Be Released?

Taking into account that filming for Reacher Season 3 started back in December, even with a break for another project for Ritchson, the new season likely is not far off from finishing its shooting schedule.

Richson also teased that "quite a bit" of Season 3 had already been shot during a chat with Retro Cool Nerd in late December while hyping it to be "the best season yet:"

"People are saying this is gonna be the best season we’ve had yet, and we’ve shot quite a bit, so that’s promising."

He also shared an Instagram post in January showing off his work on Season 3, noting that he was "crustier than ever" as fans saw him covered in mud and grime.

Should Reacher Season 3 finish filming sometime in late spring or early summer, there is still a chance that the new episodes could come to Amazon Prime Video before the end of 2024.

For reference, Season 2 finished its filming in February 2023 before debuting on Prime Video on December 15. With so much of filming already having finished before Ritchson's temporary departure, much of the new season could already have been edited, speeding up the timeline for Season 3's debut.

The first two seasons of Reacher are streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 3 will return to filming later in April.

