'Reacher' Answers If Lila Kills Ben In Season 4's Adapted Book "Gone Tomorrow" From Lee Child

Reacher revealed whether Lila Hoth (Agnez Mo) killed Ben Merrick in Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow, the book Season 4 is based on. Reacher's latest season introduced a brand-new conflict for Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher as he gets intertwined in a massive conspiracy after a chance encounter on a subway train with a distressed woman named Anna Merrick, a Pentagon employee who killed herself because she may be harboring government secrets. The first three episodes of Reacher Season 4 revealed that Anna is connected to a missing flash drive containing highly sensitive information involving Congressman John Sampson.

Reacher was drawn to this conflict, leading him to an encounter with Lila Hoth. Lila initially presented herself as a friend and love interest to Reacher, a damsel in distress targeted by dangerous men for her knowledge of the conspiracy. However, a huge twist involving Lila was unraveled in Reacher Season 4, Episode 4.

Did Lila Kill Ben In 'Reacher' Season 4?

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The closing moments of Reacher Season 4, Episode 4 strongly implied that Lila Hoth killed Ben Merrick, and Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow provides the evidence to prove it.

In the book Season 4 is based on, Lila Hoth is far from the innocent figure the Prime Video series initially presents. Lila and her partner, Amisha, are actually ruthless antagonists who kidnapped, tortured, and killed Susan Mark's son, Peter Molina (the book equivalent of Ben Merrick), to force compliance. Lila used Peter as leverage to force Susan (the novel's Anna Merrick) to steal the flash drive. When Susan missed the deadline, they brutally killed Peter and sent her proof, which explains why Susan killed herself on the subway.

Reacher Season 4's latest episode closely mirrors this development, confirming that Ben is found dead. The medical examiner determined he was killed with a karambit (a curved Indonesian knife), the same type of blade used on Mary Ellen Daniels (the OnlyFans model whom Ben hooked up with before his disappearance).

At the end of the episode, a dangerous group of men confronted Lila and Amisha in the Liberty Gardens Hotel, demanding the missing drive. Instead of being helpless, the two women drew their own karambits and killed the men. Reacher then arrived, but they were gone, and he was later framed for the deaths of the men before the episode cuts to black.

Following Episode 4's huge revelations about Lila Hoth, it's safe to assume that Reacher Season 4 will follow the novel closely, meaning that Lila is emerging as this season's big bad after all and is the one responsible for Ben Merrick's death.

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Reacher Season 4 established Lila as a dangerous villain and not a love interest, mainly because she managed to convince Jack Reacher, a man who is hard to manipulate, that she is an innocent woman in need of protection. Lila successfully wove false narratives and exploited Reacher's protective instincts, keeping him off-balance far longer than most previous villains had.

Episode 4 completely deconstructed Lila's image and unleashed her full villainous persona, showcasing the fact that she is ruthless, capable of violence, and willing to do anything to achieve her goal.

Reacher Season 4’s Massive Villain Twist Is Far More Disturbing in the Book

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Reacher Season 4 masterfully crafted a narrative in which Lila is an ally of Reacher, which explains why the villain twist involving the character is a brilliant approach. Now that the facade has been shed, the remaining episodes of the season could finally unleash a version of Lila that was seen in the book.

In Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow, Reacher discovered the unsettling truth about Lila. As it turned out, Lila and her partner Svetlana (the novel's equivalent of Amisha) are members of an Al-Qaeda cell, making them terrorists hiding in plain sight in the United States. The book unpacked their backstory, confirming that they were raised in violence and trained as ruthless operatives. Lila and Svetlana used extreme methods to achieve their goals, making the pair one of the most coldly calculating villains in the Reacher series.

The book also pulled back the curtain on what information the flash drive contains. It was revealed that it contains a compromising photograph of John Sanson (Marc Blucas's John Sampson in the series) standing alongside Osama bin Laden during the Afghan resistance against the Soviets. This specific image would not only end Sampson's career but also tarnish Al Qaeda's image, which is why Lila and Svetlana are hell-bent on pursuing it.

Reacher Season 4's versions of events didn't include Osama bin Laden. Instead, Episode 4 revealed that Sampson trained General Reza Putra, an infamous war criminal from Indonesia. He told Reacher the truth, insisting that he had no role in Putra's later atrocities and claimed the U.S. government even tried to target Putra afterward.

Despite that, Sampson admitted to Reacher that any public revelation of his connection to Putra would put his political career in jeopardy, explaining why he was also invested in recovering the missing flash drive. It's worth noting that John Sansom was not a villain in the book, so his portrayal in the series is lore-accurate.

While Reacher Season 4 already made changes to the book (through character names and its main location shifting from New York to Philadelphia), Lila's villainous turn and her eventual collision course with Reacher and his allies will happen, leading to an emotionally charged confrontation that could push even Jack Reacher to the limit.