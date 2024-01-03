Ragna Crimson Episode 13 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Fans now know the release date for Ragna Crimson Episode 13 along with the remaining Season 1 schedule.

Based on the serialized Square Enix manga of the same name, the Ragna Crimson anime has been a highlight in the medium's stellar end to 2023.

The first 12 episodes of the series started airing back in October, running through the middle of December before taking a break for the holiday season. However, with a 24-episode order from Japanese TV network Tokyo MX, it is only a matter of time before the series returns from hiatus.

Ragna Crimson Returns For 2024

Following the holiday break, Ragna Crimson's remaining release schedule has been revealed, including when Episode 13 will air.

According to Anime News Network, the hit anime series will come back from break starting with its 13th episode on Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 a.m. JST/8:00 a.m. PST.

The series will continue to air on Tokyo MX every Saturday at that same time, running until the end of Season 1 (which is set to release on March 30).

The full remaining Ragna Crimson release schedule can be seen below:

Episode 13 - January 13

Episode 14 - January 20

Episode 15 - January 27

Episode 16 - February 3

Episode 17 - February 10

Episode 18 - February 17

Episode 19 - February 24

Episode 20 - March 2

Episode 21 - March 9

Episode 22 - March 16

Episode 23 - March 23

Episode 24 - March 30

Will Ragna Crimson Go Past Season 1?

While Ragna Crimson was only ever ordered for a single season for the anime adaptation, given the relatively positive sentiment surrounding the series, there is a strong likelihood the series gets picked up for another batch of episodes.

The series is based on the acclaimed manga serial, following a group of dragon hunters in a world controlled by the deadly scaled beasts.

As a manga, Ragna Crimson started its run in October 2017 and still has plenty of stories in store, with releases ongoing.

If Tokyo MX were to greenlight a Season 2, there is still plenty of ground for the anime to cover, following in the footsteps of the literary source material.

The first half of Season 1 ended with Ragna getting set to take on Taratectra and the 10,000 dragons at the Lese army base. Surely this major confrontation will be much of the focus in the second half of Season 1.

A potential Season 2 could venture into new territory, telling the story of the Roaring Blood, Ragna's work in the Solarian Church, and the eventual battle with the three dragon monarchs that the manga has teased.

Ragna Crimson Episode 13 will be released on Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 a.m. JST