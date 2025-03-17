Purple Hearts 2 Movie's Latest Confirmation Has Fans Very Excited for the Netflix Sequel

A new update on Purple Hearts 2 could give fans hope for Netflix finally greenlighting the anticipated sequel.

Purple Hearts, directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, is a 2022 Netflix romance original starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine as a financially struggling couple who enter a marriage of convenience. The film gained a devoted fan base, in part due to its emotional story and original music performed by Carson.

Previously, a fan-made poster for Purple Hearts 2 has circulated online, but now, recent developments suggest a sequel may actually be in the works.

Is There a Purple Hearts 2 Coming Out on Netflix? Star on a Potential Sequel

On the Just for Variety podcast, star Sofia Carson was asked about the possibility of a Purple Hearts 2.

Without giving away too much, or making any out-of-turn confirmations, Carson simply told Variety "there are conversations" about a Purple Hearts 2:

"There are conversations. That’s all I’ll say."

When asked if she'd be open to the idea of making a sequel, Carson confirmed her love for her character Cassie, but also added she's "very protective of how and if the sequel happens:"

"I love Cassie, and I loved making this film, and I feel so passionate and so protective of it. So I’m very protective of how and if the sequel happens. But it’s extraordinary that I get asked so much about it. Even just that is a gift. I know fans really loved it."

Soon after the release of the original 2022 film, Carson told Variety about the overwhelming amount of love for the movie, including "so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs:"

"Now fans have kind of been demanding a sequel and there’s so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs, so of course it’s lovely to think of a life for Cassie and Luke beyond this film. I adore being Cassie and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!"

In that same interview, director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum said she "won’t rule [Purple Hearts 2] out," but also nothing that nothing is official and they would need the right story in order to make it.

"I mean, I could watch the two of them and their chemistry all day. And they’re just great people to work with, so I definitely won’t rule it out. We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility."

What Would Happen in Purple Hearts 2?

A Purple Hearts sequel could follow Cassie and Luke as they navigate the challenges of building a life together beyond their initial marriage of convenience.

Cassie's music career might take off, forcing her to balance success with her personal life, while Luke could struggle with adjusting to civilian life and finding a new sense of purpose. Their relationship could be tested by external pressures, such as Cassie’s demanding schedule or Luke's lingering trauma from his military service.

Ultimately, the sequel would likely explore themes of love, resilience, and personal growth, but it remains to be seen if the right script and approval from Netflix will ever come.

Purple Hearts is streaming now on Netflix.