After years of silence, fans are wondering if a Prey 2 could ever be released by 20th Century Studios.

Dan Trachtenberg's Prey debuted on Hulu back in 2022, telling a prequel story to the beloved Predator franchise. The film takes place in 1719, with the iconic Predator monster first coming to Earth and tormenting a tribe of Native Americans.

While - from the outside - Prey may have looked like a straight-to-streaming franchise cash-grab, the film turned out to be anything but, becoming critically acclaimed and showing up on plenty of 'Best of 2022' lists.

Will There Be a Sequel to Prey Movie?

In the years since Prey's release, word on a potential sequel has remained fairly mum.

In 2022, Trachtenberg told The Hollywood Reporter there had been discussions about Prey 2, but nothing official was ready to be made public.

The Prey filmmaker remarked that even while writing the first movie he was "as far as he could" when it came to potential sequels, but had to tell himself, "Don’t count your chickens and just be careful:"

"The nerd in me looked that far ahead, as far as he could look, before we started writing this movie, but the adult in me said, 'Don’t count your chickens and just be careful. Try and make the best movie possible, straight away.'

When asked about the sequel by Polygon, Trachtenberg played just as coy, offering up a simple "who knows:"

“Some things happened that are very expected, but some things were very much not. And so all that stuff was and continues to be really fun to think about and explore and… who knows?”

This came as the September 2023 issue of Production Weekly listed the sequel as being in "active development," meaning it could be coming sooner than some may expect.

Given it has been nearly two years since Prey's initial release, Prey 2 (if real) is still likely a couple of years away.

If the movie is, in fact, in active development and a script is nearly done, that means filming could start as soon as late 2024.

From there, a potential Prey 2 release would assumedly come one year later (just like it did with the first movie), releasing in either late 2025 or early 2026.

20th Century Studios' parent company Disney has not made any official announcement about returning to Dan Trachtenberg's sci-fi world.

Who Could Be Cast in Prey 2?

20th Century

Given Prey 2's unknown status at 20th Century Studios, it is hard to tell just what direction the team could go in for the movie's cast.

If Prey 2 is a direct follow-up, taking place in that same 1719 timeframe of the first movie, then fans can some of the same characters pop back up.

Paramount of these is Amber Midthunder's Naru. The young Comanche warrior took the Predator head-on in Prey, looking to have defeated the creature to close the movie.

Midthunder previously posited in a conversation with Collider that she could see her character coming back at some point, as the first movie ends with Naru in a "hope for the best, prepare for the worst kind of a situation:"

"That was always how I felt about it because, you know, the movie is such a journey that definitely as the character by the end it feels like — well, also, there’s the — I think that it does in part feel like that. I think it's a hope for the best, prepare for the worst kind of a situation.

She also teased where she can see the franchise going, highlighting some "unforeseen threats" that may cross her character's path:

I think that it feels as though they're not gonna come back, but there are ultimately obviously all kinds of threats out there that are unforeseen. Even like the French fur trappers in that interaction and stuff like that, those are all discoveries of things that are out there that they had no idea about. So I think that it's not necessarily preparing for more predators or whatever; I think it's just there [are] unforeseen threats and we gotta be ready."

Another actor expected to return would be Dane DiLiegro who played Prey's bloodthirsty Predator. Prey was DiLiegro's first time playing the iconic creature, and surely he would be interested in coming back to don the costume again.

What Could Happen in Prey 2?

While it is entirely possible Dan Trachtenberg and the team could return for Prey 2 and deliver a direct sequel to the events of the 2022 original, that is not the only direction the film could go.

If Trachtenberg decided to go the traditional follow-up route, the film would likely see Naru taking on the Predator yet again, as they seek to get revenge on the young Native American.

Prey proved this story can work, and surely a sequel would be just as thrilling.

However, the franchise could also go in a different direction for the sequel.

Prey actor Bennett Taylor (who played Italian pilgrim Raphael Adolini) told fans on X (formerly Twitter) in August 2022 that he would love to see a sequel to Prey follow his character on the high seas where he is allowed to "portray the pirate he is" in the Predator 1718 comic book:

"Yeah! 1000% I would. It would be so cool to portray the pirate he is in the comic. I read it before shooting and I tried to bring as much of that character into prey that made sense."

This could be a fascinating pivot for the Prey movies, telling these Predator-tinged stories across history.

Who is to say the filmmakers stop there with a potential sequel?

Some fans have dreamt up scenarios where the Predator moments knights across Renaissance Europe, or soldiers during either of the World Wars. If the Prey franchise were to move away from Naru and take a more anthology approach with each new entry, the possibilities of where it could take place are endless.

Prey is streaming now on Hulu