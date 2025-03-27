Here's What Happened to Litzi on Port Protection

Litzi Botello was a resident of Port Protection, and her story left a lasting impact on the show's viewers, but there was never a clear conclusion.

Port Protection premiered on National Geographic in 2015, now streaming on Disney+, offering viewers an intimate look at the lives of residents in the isolated Alaskan community.

Over the years, the series has chronicled the struggles and triumphs of those who rely on fishing, hunting, and resourcefulness to survive in the harsh wilderness.

Port Protection Show: So What Happened to Litzi Botello?

Port Protection

After her appearances in Port Protection Season 4, Litzi Botello continued living in the remote Alaskan community she had called home for decades. Known for her resilience and artistic spirit, often called the "One Arm Mexican," she remained a beloved figure among fans of the show.

Sadly, Botello passed away on June 25, 2021, at the age of 62, after battling cancer. Her death impacted viewers, with many expressing their sorrow online and reminiscing about her strength and warmth. Fans compared their grief to the loss of fellow Port Protection cast member Gary Muehlberger, who had died the previous year.

Unlike Botello, Mary Miller left Port Protection after Season 7, choosing to return to city life for a new chapter away from the Alaskan wilderness.

What Happened to Litzi Botello's Sons? What We Know

Litzi Botello

Botello endured heartbreak before her own passing, as both of her sons, Johnny Botello and Leland Dean, died before her.

Johnny tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2015 at the age of 18, after sustaining critical injuries in a near head-on collision near Klawock, Alaska. Details surrounding Leland's death remain unclear, with little public information available about what happened to him.

However, a comment Litzi made in 2019 referred to both of her sons in the past tense, suggesting that he had also passed away by that time. Given the remote and private nature of Port Protection, it's possible that few people outside the community knew the full details of Leland's fate.

Botello's strength in the face of such profound loss made her an even more inspiring figure to fans of the show.

