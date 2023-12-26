Is a New Pokemon Live-Action Movie Releasing In 2024? Tom Holland Rumors Explained

It is time to look at the truth behind the rumors claiming that Tom Holland is starring in a live-action Pokémon movie set to debut in 2024.

Pokémon 2024 Movie Rumors Explained

A fan-made YouTube trailer is inciting speculation that Tom Holland is set to star in a new live-action Pokémon movie debuting in theaters sometime in 2024.

The earliest origin of these rumors comes from Small-Screen in 2020, as the site sourced We Got This Covered's reporting that Holland was being considered to play the lead in a new Pokémon outing.

The rumor teased that Holland was being considered to play the character Blue Oak, Professor Oak's grandson from the original Pokémon games, in a spin-off film that would be set in the same universe as the Detective Pikachu movie from 2019.

Unfortunately, the rumors of this movie's development can be fairly easily debunked.

The biggest indicator of this news being fake is that the trailer in question almost exclusively utilized footage seen in 2019's Detective Pikachu, with the rest coming from other Tom Holland movies.

Will Tom Holland Do a Pokémon Movie?

At this point, there is no indication that a Tom Holland-led Pokémon movie is in the works, although the franchise does have a bright future ahead.

Deadline reported in March 2023 that a live-action Detective Pikachu sequel was happening, with Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel in talks to direct and The Kings of Summer writer Chris Galletta on board to write the script.

And while Ryan Reynolds' return as Pikachu wasn't confirmed in that report, inside sources believed at the time that the Deadpool star would be involved in some form.

Netflix is also deep into development on its own new animated Pokémon show titled Pokémon Concierge, featuring a resort set up exclusively for the franchise's titular monsters to relax and enjoy themselves.

Other rumors have indicated that Netflix is planning on developing a new live-action Pokémon series once Stranger Things Season 5 ends, with this series potentially being the streamer's new flagship program.

And while Tom Holland may not be joining this franchise anytime soon, the Pocket Monsters aren't going anywhere for a long time to come.