Pete Davidson Just Made His First MCU Appearance (Photo)

Pete Davidson is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the release of the mega-franchise's latest project.

Following an impressive run on Saturday Night Live, Davidson has slowly worked himself into quite the working actor with roles in Trainwreck, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and even The King of Staten Island as a leading man.

Director/writer James Gunn also brought Davidson on for a small role as Blackguard in 2021's The Suicide Squad in the DCU, although he only got less than five minutes of screentime as his character was the first to be killed.

And after working with Gunn once, he got the opportunity for a second round in the director's other major franchise still in the spotlight.

Pete Davidson Makes MCU Debut

Twitter user Twitter Movies shared a selfie that director James Gunn took from the set of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which showed the director alongside Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt and MCU newcomer Pete Davidson.

Gunn confirmed with a caption that Davidson had a cameo role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, with the actor dressed as one of the High Evolutionary's guards in the villain's (destroyed) main room:

"With my pal Pete Davidson who showed up one day to hang out and to shoot a cameo (it’s in the movie, but you have to look closely to find him…)"

Twitter

Davidson was one of a few DC stars who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Gunn himself noting that at least a trio of actors would cross franchises in this movie.

The actor who plays the High Evolutionary himself, Chukwudi Iwuji, first appeared under Gunn's watch as Clemson Murn in DC's Peacemaker before jumping to the MCU.

Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher-2) and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) also came on board after their roles in The Suicide Squad.

Will Pete Davidson Return to Comic Book Movies?

Although Pete Davidson now has credits with both Marvel Studios and the DC Universe, many will certainly wonder if he takes a bigger role in either universe considering he only has a few combined minutes of screen time.

With plenty of new projects on the way in James Gunn's DC slate, he could have a shot at playing a new bigger part in a number of the nearly dozen projects announced thus far. There's also a chance that he could reprise his role as Blackguard the way Sean Gunn is doing with Weasel in Creature Commandos, allowing him another chance to explore the character more deeply.

Additionally, the MCU's Multiverse Saga continues to expand its boundaries in both Phase 5 and Phase 6, although many will wonder if Davidson would return for a bigger role now that Gunn has moved on to his job as the co-CEO of DC Studios.

No matter what happens, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 provided a fun opportunity for Davidson to join Gunn's wild adventure, which is already being praised as one of the best movies in MCU history.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.