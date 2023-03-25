Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn Confirms DC Actors Will Appear

Before James Gunn makes the jump over to DC full-time, he will continue what has become a tradition of including actors in both Marvel and DC projects in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

From Sean Gunn appearing throughout Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and DC's The Suicide Squad, and Tinashe Kajese in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, The Suicide Squad, and an uncredited role in Peacemaker, Gunn has bridged the two rival studios with common actors in almost all the projects he worked on so far for either studio.

In fact, he has even said it is possible that fans will see some familiar Guardians of the Galaxy faces in future DCU projects, continuing the trend even after he finishes with Marvel.

But, before that, audiences can expect even more cross-casting in May's Guardians 3.

Gunn Teases DC Actors in Marvel

On his Instagram story, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed that at least three DC actors will be appearing in the Marvel franchise's upcoming third installment.

The director shared an article listing some of the actors Gunn has worked with in both Marvel and DC projects, adding that there will be "at least 3 more upcoming in Vol 3!!:"

"Also Tinashe Kajese in 'The Suicide Squad' & 'GotG Holiday Special' & Mikaela Mehrizi Hoover in 'Vol 1' & 'The Suicide Squad' and at least 3 more upcoming in Vol 3!!"

@jamesgunn

Back in January, Gunn responded to complaints about this trend (and its likely continuation in DC's future), saying that "what matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with:"

@nonstudios: “please do not encourage #GotG cast to follow you to DCU. Find fresh actors that can craft brilliant characters and forge new memories for audiences, instead of swimming in the same muddy pond. I know I am not alone in feeling this way. Rebirth, not reuse. Please.” James Gunn: “We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with.”

Which DC Actors Will Appear in Guardians 3?

It has already been announced that Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad) will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, ticking off one of the three actors teased by Gunn on his Instagram story.

But what about the other two? Perhaps big faces like John Cena or Margot Robbie would appear for a fun gag. Or, actors behind smaller fan-favorites like Freddie Stroma (Vigilante) or Steve Agee (John Economos) could cameo.

Regardless, it will be fun for fans of both studios to see familiar faces in projects from either one.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.