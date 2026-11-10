Percy Jackson Season 3 Releases First-Ever Poster For Hades’ Children, Nico & Bianca

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has put two of its newest demigods in the limelight in a new Season 3 poster. The Disney+ series is adapting the third of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels in Season 3, bringing the story of The Titan's Curse to the screen for the first time. The third installment in the saga delves even deeper into the fantastical world of Greek mythology, introducing even more new demigods, including Hades' children, Nico and Bianca di Angelo.

Fans will meet Nico and Bianca early in Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, who are played by Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, respectively. The pair have since been featured on their own poster for Season 3 of the show, positioning the siblings as a key part of the new season. Nico and Bianca have also been featured frequently in Season 3 marketing, appearing in trailers and first-look imagery.

Nico and Bianca serve as the basis of Percy, Thalia, and Annabeth's mission at the start of The Titan's Curse, as the trio attempts to rescue the demigods and bring them to the safety of Camp Half-Blood. However, they soon learn that the siblings are offspring of one of the Big Three (Zeus, Poseidon, or Hades), making them even more powerful and valuable.

Nico and Bianca emerge as the children of Hades, the lord of the underworld, who is played by Jay Duplass in the series. They join Percy, Tyson, and Thalia as the more recent children of the Big Three Greek Gods.

The younger sibling, Nico, is a 10-year-old well-known for his obsession with the collectible game Mythomagic, and comes off as very inquisitive, innocent, and impressionable. He looks up to Percy, and is excited by the world of myths and magic, which he's familiar with thanks to the characters in Mythomagic.

Nico's older sibling, Bianca, has been tirelessly taking care of him in the wake of their mother's death and ensuring they both survive in a dangerous world.

When Percy and his friends reach Nico and Bianca at their school, they find that the monsters have also been on the siblings' trail, and it's a vicious fight to recover them first.

Nico and Bianca are found following a time jump in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which has seen the war between the Gods and the Titans heat up, with each side racing to recruit the most powerful players.

As children of Hades, both Bianca and Nico hold great value for either side, particularly as more demigods are recruited by the Titans, the closer Kronos' resurrection becomes.

Nico and Bianca's sibling bond is tested once they're thrown into this new environment of gods and magic, particularly when Bianca is enticed to join the goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen) and her team of female-only hunters.

Bianca and Nico play an important part in the demigods' quest in Season 3, as Percy, Thalia, Grover, and Bianca, along with the Hunter Zoë Nightshade, embark on a mission to rescue Annabeth and put a stop to the evil Titan, Atlas. While Nico is too young to join them on their journey, he tasks Percy with keeping his sister safe, an attempt to repay all the years she spent protecting him.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 will follow a new release schedule when it premieres on Disney+ on November 20. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Tamara Smart also star in the new season.

Nico and Bianca's Key Roles in the Percy Jackson Universe

The introduction of Hades' children in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is vital to the franchise. Nico and Bianca offer a stake in the game for Hades in the coming war and provide Camp Half-Blood with at least one demigod from each of the Big Three, making them pivotal pieces in the coming war.

Nico di Angelo, in particular, plays a key role in the Percy Jackson universe, appearing in later series like The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo, before eventually earning his own spin-off series by Rick Riordan, The Nico di Angelo Adventures.

While Disney is focused on bringing the original Percy Jackson series of books to life on-screen right now, the IP has the potential to become an interconnected franchise for the studio. If that happens, it could mean a bright future playing Nico for Levi Chrisopulos, whose character has an important role to play in the latter three Percy Jackson books, as well as the extended franchise.