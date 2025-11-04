Percy Jackson Disney+ Universe Might Be in the Works, And It Could Rival the MCU

Percy Jackson and the Olympians author Rick Riordan may have just hinted at the formation of his own shared TV universe weeks before the show’s second season debuts. Percy Jackson Season 2, set to closely adapt the events of the series’ second novel, The Sea of Monsters, will premiere on Disney+ on December 10, 2025, with a third season currently in production. But while Percy’s adventures expand, his creator made some surprising comments.

During an appearance at Lucca Comics & Games 2025, Rick Riordan teased that he’s working on a mysterious new project, which fans believe is tied to the famous demigod's world. If fan speculation is correct, that project could hint at plans for an ambitious TV universe that may rival the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As shared by @fierrowill on X, Riordan offered an update on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which he co-created, writes, and executive produces. But in doing so, he also dropped, in Italian, what may be the first hint at a new entry in his expanding TV empire:

Interviewer: "Speaking of this, what do you see in the future of Percy Jackson's world?" Rick Riordan: "At the moment, we are working on the third season of the TV series. I’m also working on a new series, which I can’t talk much about here. But there are more and more stories to tell."

That single tease of a new series was enough to set fans ablaze with speculation that The Kane Chronicles may finally be making its way to Disney+.

For those unfamiliar, The Kane Chronicles trilogy follows siblings Carter and Sadie Kane as they discover their connections to the gods and pharaohs of Ancient Egypt. Their story takes place within the same world as Percy Jackson and a third book series, called Heroes of Olympus. Fans have long hoped to see these stories connected onscreen, in a shared universe featuring demigods and deities from different world mythologies.

Netflix’s Canceled Kane Chronicles Adaptation Explained

Riordan’s mention of “a new series” carries extra weight given the rocky history behind The Kane Chronicles’ attempted screen adaptations. In 2020, Variety reported that Netflix planned to adapt the Egyptian-mythology saga into a series of live-action films, developed and co-written by Riordan himself.

In February 2024, after the first film, The Red Pyramid, spent years in development limbo, Riordan confirmed on Goodreads that Netflix had officially scrapped the long-gestating project:

“Right now, Kane Chronicles is in ‘turnaround,’ which means Netflix has decided not to move forward, and their option has lapsed after trying for two years to develop a script they liked. Now it depends on whether another studio would like to step in, assume the preproduction costs, and move forward.”

Then, in June 2024, the author’s production company, Mythomagic Inc., released a statement on Threads addressing reports that The Kane Chronicles was in development at Disney+, this time as a television series:

“Development can mean lots of things. The whole point of our production company Mythomagic is to develop Rick’s books or other writing projects. Rick has discussed Kanes with Disney for years... No contracts currently are signed so until that happens there is no partnership with Disney+ on a film project to develop Kanes. Hopefully someday.”

It’s worth noting that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a monster hit for Disney+ since its debut in 2023, winning eight Emmys and outpacing several MCU and Star Wars entries to become the streaming platform’s most-watched series in 2024. After the show's unparalleled success, many fans are hoping Riordan’s recent comments are the clearest hint yet that the Kanes and Egyptian pantheon will soon join Percy, Annabeth, Grover, and the temperamental gods of Olympus in the House of Mouse.

What a Percy Jackson Shared Universe Could Mean for Disney+

If Riordan is truly developing The Kane Chronicles or another mythology-based spin-off for Disney+, the implications could be huge. His novels already form an interwoven tapestry that includes Greek gods as well as Roman, Egyptian, and Norse deities, all existing in the same universe, which fans have dubbed the “Riordanverse.”

A Disney+ “Riordanverse” could not only link Percy Jackson and The Kane Chronicles but also open the door to future adaptations of his Heroes of Olympus, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, and The Trials of Apollo book series. That could give Disney a sprawling, interconnected web of mythology-driven franchises that rivals Harry Potter and builds upon the example set by the MCU.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed, but Riordan has made it clear that he is interested in bringing the anthropomorphic gods of Ancient Egypt to television. Between his latest comments from Italy and the growing success of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, two things are certain: our favorite demigods' stories are far from over, and the Riordanverse may be closer to a possibility than ever before.