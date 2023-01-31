Paul Rudd Divulges His Secret to Looking So Young

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd revealed his secret to staying young as he continues his MCU run.

Rudd has built himself quite the reputation for his eternally young looks. The man simply does not seem to age, even cementing himself as People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' back in 2021 when he was already 52 years old.

The Ant-Man actor is currently on a collision course with another strapping young man in Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, a physically dominating villain with a "dangerous" intellect.

However, now after more than 20 years in Hollywood, Rudd has revealed what keeps him so young.

Paul Rudd's Fountain of Youth

Marvel

Speaking with Men's Health, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd finally pulled the curtain pack on his secret for looking as young as he does.

The 53-year-old says it comes down to a few key things including "sleep," "diet", and "weights:"

"Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’ The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep . . .”

He also broke down what it has been like maintaining a superhero physique, joking about the shirtless scenes he has had to do as a part of the MCU:

“Every shirtless scene I had ever done was for comedy’s sake. I had no business doing a shirtless scene [in a superhero movie].”

But it turns out this super-powered routine was not something that Rudd did before the first Ant-Man film. He noted that his mornings consist of "a cup of coffee" and then some "cardio" and, depending on the day, "weights:"

“I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would’ve done that before [Ant-Man]. I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week. And I’ve learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I’m happiest and how much it affects me mentally. . . . If I’m in this suit, running around playing a character who’s supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor."

The MCU star said that his daily menu of eggs, salmon and protein shakes "sounds like hell," but "it’s really not."

According to Rudd, routine is key for him and this all adds some regiment to his day:

“There isn’t an office that we have to go to every day where we see the same people and do the same kind of job. Routine is a human need. It’s grounding in a really positive and healthy way.”

Becoming a Superhero with Paul Rudd

Even before Paul Rudd took on the role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man people were commenting on the actor's young looks. However, those sentiments have only proliferated as the actor has continued his MCU career.

And it is cool to get a peek behind the curtain into what his 'fountain of youth' has been.

Of course, there is nothing groundbreaking here. This is not the first time a superhero actor has gotten into their workout regimen and stringent diets, and it certainly will not be the last.

And honestly, it's a good thing that Rudd has remained as committed as he has. The actor's Marvel hero is going to have his hands full from a physical standpoint with Jonathan Majors' Quantumania antagonist, so it's good that he is keeping himself as young as he can.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters on Friday, February 17.