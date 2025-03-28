Paul American is now streaming on Max, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes at the life and times of internet superstars Logan and Jake Paul.

The series features a cast of real-life people with whom the Paul brothers surround themselves as they oversee their multi-million-dollar multimedia empire.

With new episodes released weekly, the new reality show operates much like other staples of the genre (e.g., The Kardashians or Vanderpump Rules), showing never-before-seen moments from the daily lives of these YouTube mega-personalities.

Every Main Character of Max's Paul American

Logan Paul

Max

For more than a decade, Logan Paul and his family have been in the spotlight. Paul began to gain traction online in the early 2010s with his ultra-viral sketches posted on the now-defunct Vine platform. Since then, he has become best known for his YouTube presence, amassing over 23 million subscribers on his channel.

He has used his online fame to springboard into several other major ventures, starting brands like the Prime beverage company and Lunchly, and has even signed with the WWE, where he has wrestled since 2022.

Jake Paul

Max

The younger of the two Paul brothers is a professional boxer, actor, and YouTuber, Jake Paul. Like his older brother, Paul found fame on Vine and then YouTube, with over six million subscribers and two billion views on the app.

Paul is best known for his ventures in professional boxing, having taken on legends of the ring like Mike Tyson (read more about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight here), Nate Diaz, and Tommy Fury. He also spends time running his venture capital fund, Anti Fund, and his boxing promotions company, Most Valuable Promotions.

Greg Paul

Max

Since 2013, Greg Paul has enjoyed seeing his sons rise to online fame. Paul is the father of both the Paul brothers. Paul and the boys' mother, Pam Stepnick, are no longer together. Still, both parents appear in the series even though they split before Jake and Logan were 10.

Paul also has an online presence. He hosts an outdoor-focused vlog series on his personal YouTube channel, Greg Paul Outdoors.

Hawkwind Kelly

Max

Hawkwind Kelly is Greg Paul's second wife and the Paul brothers' stepmother.

She appears in Paul American alongside her now-husband, Greg Paul, which may shock some as she has not had much of an online presence before this.

Nina Agdal

Max

Nina Agdal entered the Paul family sphere in 2022 when she began dating Logan Paul. The pair have since gotten engaged and have a young daughter, Esmé, together.

Agdal is a Danish model best known for appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has also modeled for Billabong and Maxim and even starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Carl's Jr.

Pam Stepnick

Max

As the uber-popular YouTubers' mother, Pam Stepnick is the other half of the Paul brothers' parental equation. Stepnick and the boys' father, Greg Paul, split up when Jake and Logan were quite young, and she has since remarried.

Like any other member of the Paul family, Stepnick also has a YouTube channel, Vlog Mom; however, she has slowed down her posting in recent years, with her last video released in 2018.

Jutta Leerdam

Jutta Leerdam

Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch professional speed skater who has won several big-name competitions, including a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 26-year-old continues to compete, mostly skating in the 500m and 1,000m disciplines.

Leerdam appears in Paul American as she is engaged to Logan Paul, having started dating the YouTube star in 2023.

IShowSpeed

Max

One of the fellow online superstars in the Paul brothers' Max series is Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr. Known simply as IShowSpeed or Speed online, the uber-popular streamer is known for his YouTube and streaming content, in which he travels the world and engages in all sorts of shenanigans.

Speed has over 37 million subscribers on YouTube and appears on the series in a brief cameo alongside Logan Paul as Speed prepares for his WWE debut.

Mike Tyson

NBC

Boxing legend Mike Tyson shows up via video call in the hit reality series, now forever tied to the Paul family, thanks to his viral fight with Jake that took place in November 2024.

Tyson is one of the most popular boxers of all time, once known as the 'most dangerous man in the world.' Since retiring from boxing, Tyson has started acting occasionally, appearing in the Hangover films and Rocky Balboa.

KSI

KSI

Online personality Olajide Olayinka "KSI" Olatunji also appears in the series as he is closely associated with Logan Paul specifically. The pair of online creators own several businesses together, including Prime Hydration and Lunchly (read more about the recent Lunchly drama here).

KSI initially became known online for his FIFA commentary videos on YouTube. Later, he diversified his content to include vlogs and travel content. He has over 55 million subscribers on YouTube and has been named one of the most influential online personalities in the world.