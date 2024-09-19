DanTDM Vs. KSI & Mr Beast Drama Explained: Lunchly Controversy Breakdown

Following KSI, Logan Paul, and MrBeast's announcement of Lunchly, YouTuber DanTDM has taken issue with the new children's food product.

Lunchly is a new grab-and-go food line launched by the YouTuber trio offering pre-packaged meals aimed at disrupting the lunch market.

The brand provides three meal varieties—The Pizza, Turkey Stack ‘Ems, and Fiesta Nachos, aiming to be a healthier alternative to the ever-popular Lunchables.

Lunchly's products include items from Feastables chocolate bars and PRIME hydration drinks, creating the crossover between the three internet stars and their established brands.

There is only one problem, amidst serious allegations against MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) and questionable health concerns with the new products, there has been a great deal of blowback.

DanTDM Vs. Lunchly Drama Explained

Tension emerged between YouTuber DanTDM and influencers KSI, Logan Paul, and MrBeast following the announcement of their new brand, Lunchly.

The drama began when DanTDM posted on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the product launch, sparking online debates among fans.

He called the announcement "selling crap to kids" and was critical that the trio is just "selling stuff for the sake of making money:"

"What happened to YouTubers man.. I can't not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans? This is selling crap to kids who don't know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them. Do better."

Logan Paul fought back, responding to DanTDM's X post by acknowledging they "want to build businesses" but also called out Lunchables for "allegedly containing LEAD," which he followed up with a related article screenshot:

"I’ll tell you what happened to YouTubers We spent our lives creating content and building our brands Now we want to build businesses You don’t say anything when Lunchables faces bans for allegedly containing LEAD but when we create a better version, you’re upset? Then don’t eat it"

A community note on X states below this post that Paul's Ice Pop PRIME (included in a Lunchly box) also has reports of lead contamination.

In full defense mode, Paul called Brian Sutterer an "idiot" on X after questioning the number of electrolytes per Lunchly pack:

"Crazy how even a 'sports medicine doctor' can’t tell the difference between Sodium and Potassium The referenced 400mg of Electrolytes is the potassium in PRIME you idiot"

KSI joined the DanTDM drama, calling out the possible hypocrisy from the YouTuber, who previously promoted "MunchPak" and has had his own line of toys that KSI deemed look "like crap" to him.

MrBeast broke his silence on the controversy, defending Lunchly's purpose on the market as a healthier, lower-calorie, alternative to Lunchables. He explained how Lunchly uses higher-quality ingredients "at roughly the same price:"

"Lunchables sells hundreds of millions of units and countless people eat it. Our goal is to give people a better for you alternative to it. Our turkey meal for example is 80 less calories, 60% less sugar, more electrolytes, we use real cheese they use 'cheese product' (they can’t call it cheese), higher quality meat, etc. Obviously eating fresh chicken and broccoli is healthier but if someone is going to eat a premade meal like this (which millions of people do thru lunchables) then I think giving them a higher quality version at roughly the same price is a net good imo and why we launched Lunchly. Also as we get economies of scale and can get things cheaper we will be only improving the product more and more"

However, MrBeast has come under fire following his defense of the Lunchly brand, with critics pointing to his silence on past workplace misconduct allegations and the ongoing lawsuit related to his Amazon Prime Video series Beast Games.

X users have expressed frustration, with one posting, "Address the allegations man," while others noted how quickly MrBeast responds to business criticisms compared to more serious accusations.

The lawsuit against Beast Games includes claims of unsafe working conditions, sexual harassment, and misleading contestants about their chances of winning.

The YouTuber has been under plenty of scrutiny lately, including allegedly hiring a registered SO, "Delaware," and mistreating former employee Jake Weddle, who claims he endured harmful conditions during a solitary confinement challenge video that was never released.

Only time will tell if MrBeast will ever address the new lawsuit or other claims on social media, or if he will save his replies for what his young audiences pack for a school lunch.