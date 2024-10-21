It's getting smelly for Lunchly's long-term prospects after several excited customers were greeted with mold in their cheese.

Lunchly, a new grab-and-go food line launched by the popular YouTuber trio of Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI, aims to disrupt the lunch market with pre-packaged meals.

The brand offers three meal options: The Pizza, Turkey Stack ‘Ems, and Fiesta Nachos, marketed as healthier alternatives to traditional Lunchables.

The products feature collaborations with Feastables chocolate bars and PRIME hydration drinks, bridging the trio's established brands. However, the Lunchly launch has faced significant backlash due to serious allegations against MrBeast.

Lunchly's Cheese Mold Controversy

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino raised a lot of eyebrows over her recent fuzz discovery in Logan Paul and MrBeast's Lunchly product.

In a recent YouTube video, the content creator documented her discovery of moldy cheese in The Pizza Lunchly product while filming a comparison with Lunchables. Despite an expiration date two months away, the cheese was visibly blue and moldy.

"These are supposed to be good until December... this is not safe," Pansino said, mentioning the potential risks for the targeted demographic of children who may not recognize mold and could accidentally eat it.

Pansino shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "This is disgusting. I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened ‘The Pizza’ Lunchly. The cheese had MOLD!"

She added that after checking online, she found "at least a dozen other people" reporting similar issues with mold in their Lunchly products.

Other online users criticized Lunchly's quality control after reports of moldy cheese in some products. Many attributed the issue to using "real cheese" without proper preservation or storage.

Some questioned why more thorough safety testing wasn’t conducted, especially given the brand's claims of offering healthier alternatives.

Others have also posted mold in their Lunchly on social media, with one Reddit user mentioning how their packaged food was also "unexpired."

Is Lunchly in Trouble? Drama Explained

The controversy surrounding Lunchly began soon after its announcement, when YouTuber DanTDM criticized the brand's launch by KSI, Logan Paul, and MrBeast, calling it "selling crap to kids" and accusing the influencers of prioritizing profit over quality.

Paul defended Lunchly as a healthier alternative to Lunchables while also highlighting alleged issues with the latter's ingredients.

The backlash intensified when MrBeast faced criticism for responding quickly to business-related accusations while remaining silent on more serious allegations, including workplace misconduct and a lawsuit involving his Beast Games series.

MrBeast has also faced major allegations of hiring a registered sex offender known as Delaware despite knowing his past.

Focusing more on the Lunchly food quality, the product came under fire again after YouTuber Isaiah Photo documented himself eating nothing but the Lunchables competitor for a whole week.

He found the products more like snacks than meals, with insufficient calories to sustain daily energy needs, especially for active routines.

The nachos and chocolate bar were better in taste than he expected, but Photo described heartburn and hunger persisted throughout. His friends (guests on the video) were generally unimpressed, with one calling the pizza "not real food."

Despite acknowledging that the products might appeal to kids or casual snackers, the video highlighted the impracticality of anyone leading a physically active lifestyle. The challenge left the YouTuber feeling drained and constantly hungry.

Unfortunately for the YouTube entrepreneurs, the buzz around Lunchly has become increasingly negative since hitting shelves.

