Overwatch 2 Season 11: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything We Know

The Overwatch 2 Season 11 release date is looming close on the horizon as fans wait to dive into the game's new batch of patch notes.

The hit free-to-play multiplayer shooter from Activision Blizzard is coming up on its second birthday later this year, continuing to deliver its unique brand of team-based gameplay and colorful cast of characters.

As a part of the game's move to free-to-play, the introduction of seasons came with Overwatch 2's launch. These quarterly updates offered new content dropping every few months along with a paid Battle Pass to unlock premium cosmetics like skins, charms, and emotes.

When Will Overwatch 2 Season 11 Release?

Blizzard

Fans are mere days away from getting to jump into the fun with Overwatch 2 Season 11.

The upcoming content drop will be made available starting on Thursday, June 20, as announced by official Overwatch social media channels.

This is unusual for the multiplayer title, as it typically flips seasons on a Tuesday.

As for when in the day Season 11 will drop, gamers can expect it to be sometime around 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT like it has for other recent seasons.

See below for specific time zone information for Overwatch 2 Season 11's release:

Thursday, June 20:

US & Canada - 2 p.m ET / 1 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. PT

South America - 3 p.m BRT

Europe - 6 p.m BST

Thursday, June 21:

Oceania & Asia - 3 a.m. AET

This will likely be preceded by some downtime for the Overwatch 2 servers, as the game is taken offline for several hours beforehand to prepare for the launch.

Fans should take note that this means Wednesday, June 19 will be the last day to get Mythic Prisms through the Season 10 Battle Pass.

What Will Be Added in Overwatch 2 Season 11?

Blizzard

After the introduction of Venture in Season 10, fans should not expect another new hero to join Overwatch 2's lovable cast of characters in Season 11.

That is not to say there will be no new content with the latest season, just that another playable character may not be on the list.

Likely to come with the introduction of Season 11 is an update to the game's new Mythic Shop.

This new marketplace debuted as a part of Season 10, allowing fans to spend their in-game currency on specific Mythic skins in the game. Skins arrived on a rotation as a part of the new season, with past skins being made available as well.

Knowing this, fans should expect some exciting new skins for their Overwatch 2 character of choice as well as some returning favorites from the past.

Also on the way will be a new Battle Pass for players to work their way through.

This premium tiered form of progression can be purchased in-game for 1000 Overwatch coins (a.k.a. $10 USD).

Typically coming with a theme of sorts, these Battle Passes offer rewards for playing the game with new sets of cosmetic items and in-game currency doled out with each successive tier.

The specific theme for Season 11 has been announced as Super Mega Ultrawatch. This will draw inspiration from tokusatsu media in Japan like Kaman Rider and Super Sentai.

Skins in this theme have been confirmed for several heroes including Sojourn, Reaper, Wrecking Ball, Genji, Ana, and Cassidy; however, it is unclear which of these will be a part of the game's new Battle Pass and which will be available for purchase a la carte.

The team also announced a wholly new map will make its debut in the upcoming season. Season 11 will bring forth the introduction of the Peru-set Runasapi level.

Runasapi joins the game as its fourth Push map, supporting the 'push the payload' style game mode.

There have also been leaks for other monster-themed skins for Roadhog, Zenyatta, and Lucio (via Reddit). As for when these skins will appear in the game's shop remains to be seen.

Rumors have also been pointing to the potential introduction of the new Clash game mode sometime during Season 11. This tug-of-war capture-the-point style game mode was tested in Season 10, but a specific release has not been confirmed.

What Are the Patch Notes for Overwatch 2 Season 11?

Not much is known about the specific balance changes coming to Overwatch 2 as a part of the Season 11 patch notes, but what fans do know is one of the game's maps will be significantly reworked coming into the update.

As a part of an ongoing process to better balance the maps in the multiplayer title, Blizzard announced, Colosseo, will be the first to get a refresh, and it will come as a part of the Season 11 update (via an official Blizzard blog post).

Other changes to expect include smaller balance updates to the game's current roster.

One balance update fans have been expecting has to do with Cassidy's Magnetic Grenade ability.

According to Lead Hero Designer on Overwatch 2 Alec Dawson, "In Season 11 we are updating Magnetic Grenade" to behave more like the character's classic flashbang ability from his original move set (via Reddit):

"In Season 11 we are updating Magnetic Grenade. It will behave closer to old Flashbang (no magnetic homing to the target, used in the short range) and will slow/hinder the target. We think that plays a lot better with his kit and removes some of the larger frustrations around Magnetic Grenade. More specifics on all that soon."

Other character-specific adjustments can be expected, the specifics of which will be posted on Blizzard's official website.

Is There an Overwatch 2 Season 11 Trailer?

A trailer has been released for Overwatch 2 Season 11, which can be viewed online now.

The tease arrived mere days before the update was set to go live. It introduces audiences to the myriad changes on the way, showing off what Super Mega Ultrawatch has in store:

The Overwatch X (formerly Twitter) account also revealed a full-length trailer can be expected on Monday, June 17.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

