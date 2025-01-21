Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Release Date, New Item Rumors & Everything We Know

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is incoming, but specifics on the release (i.e., release date or new items) remain behind lock and key.

Chapter 6 of the beloved multiplayer game kicked off in early December (with a few technical hiccups), bringing an exciting new coat of paint rooted in Japanese mythology. It included many new additions to the game, such as a Shogun's Arena boss area, Godzilla-themed skins, and parkour-inspired movement abilities.

This new content season is set to get even more interesting with the January 31 update of Fortnite OG, bringing back (once again) the version of the Battle Royale game mode as fans remember it from its early days.

Everything We Know About Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 Will Likely Release in February

While a specific release date for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 has yet to be officially disclosed, fans think they may know when the latest content push will see the light of day.

As has been the case for years, those looking to discern when a new Fortnite season will drop should seek the game's current Battle Pass. As a part of the seasonal Battle Pass offering, a timer is often made available, usually pointing to when the next season will start.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will end on Friday, February 21 at 2 a.m. ET, which likely means that Season 2 will start shortly after that.

This is in line with reports suggesting where Season 2 is in development. In early January, known Fortnite leaker HypeX posted that Season 2 was in active playtesting.

Typically, the seasonal releases come after several hours of downtime for the Fortnite servers. While the Season 1 Battle Pass may expire at 2 a.m. on February 21, Season 2 will likely not be live until later (usually between 9 a.m. and noon ET that same day).

Season 2 Is Rumored To Introduce a Reworked Chainsaw Weapon

After first being introduced in Chapter 3, Season 3, Chapter 6's upcoming second season will see the beloved Chainsaw weapon reworked.

The weapon has been part of the game for several years and has mainly operated similarly since its introduction. Players can shoot large saws into the ground, rolling them toward a foe on the battlefield. It was vaulted in Chapter 3, Season 4.

This, however, could change in Chapter 6, Season 2. Insider HypeX posted that they had heard gameplay changes for the weapon are coming but did not disclose the exact specifics of that rework.

Fellow Fortnite leaker Blortzen corroborated this rumor, positing that the rework will incorporate a new developer plug-in called "Spikybird." What that exactly means remains to be seen, but changes are coming.

Some speculated it could involve introducing a charged shot mode for the weapon, allowing players to rev the saw to life several times before launching its blades for devastating damage.

A New Game Mode Could Be in the Works

Rumors are swirling about a potential new game mode coming to Fortnite in Chapter 6, Season 2.

The specifics of this new mode have yet to be officially announced; however, various data miners found evidence that something big is coming with the Season 2 launch.

Fans have dubbed this new mode "Vehicle Royale," with various leakers finding data on Fortnite's back end for vehicle-themed items. This has included a "Blue team vehicle" (via Loolo on X), seemingly suggesting this could be a team-based vehicular combat mode akin to something like the Twisted Metal franchise.

This could open up a whole new style of gameplay for the long-running multiplayer title, allowing for Mad Max-style battles to take place across the game's iconic island locale.

With competition rising in the multiplayer space with titles like Marvel Rivals picking up steam (whose first content season only recently debuted), Vehicle Royale could help Fortnite win lapsed players back from other games in the market.

What Skins Will Release in Chapter 6, Season 2?

Specific skins coming to Fortnite's newest season are still a mystery, but fans can be sure something exciting will come (because it almost always does).

Several skin collaborations allegedly leaked over the last few months, with at least some potentially hitting the marketplace in Chapter 6, Season 2.

Leaker Shiina posted in November 2024, sharing several themed skins reportedly coming to Fortnite at some point in the future. These included One Punch Man, Agent 47 (the Hitman franchise), Post Malone, Borderlands, The Riddler, and Black Mask.

With the ongoing Japanese-themed content drops in Chapter 6, a One Punch Man skin would feel like a natural fit into what the game currently offers fans.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile.