Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Release, Gamepass, News & Everything We Know

Mere months after Fortnite Chapter 5 kicked off, fans are looking to the horizon for Chapter 5, Season 2's release.

Since 2017, Epic Games' hit multiplayer title has entranced gamers with every move.

No change was bigger for the ongoing game than the introduction of Chapter 5 in early December, bringing forth massive changes to the Battle Royale formula as well as the debut of new games within the Fortnite launcher - LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

When Is Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Releasing?

Fortnite

Although a release date for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 has yet to be made official, past precedent gives a strong indication of when fans should expect it to come.

Seeing as the Chapter 5, Season 1 Battle Pass is currently slated to end on March 8 at 2 a.m. ET, Season 2 will likely launch a few hours later on Friday, March 8.

Usually, there is some scheduled downtime between Fortnite seasons, and that can likely be expected again with Season 2.

That means that whenever servers go offline to end Season 1, gamers should expect a slight delay of a few hours before jumping back into the action.

What Will Change in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2?

As with these big Fortnite updates, Chapter 5, Season 2 will likely bring major changes to the multiplayer titles.

Where these changes usually bear their fruit comes in the form of mixing up the Battle Royale map fans have come to know and love as well as new multiplayer rewards to grind for as a part of each particular season's Battle Pass.

Chapter 5, Season 2 is looking like it is going to be another banger in this respect.

According to Fortnite leaker HypeX, recent earthquakes seen in the game could be the center of this Season 2 shake-up.

These tremors could result in new topography with never-before-seen peaks and valleys on Battle Royale Island.

Another map change gamers may see coming in Chapter 5, Season 2 could have something to do with introducing a yacht locale.

As spotted by Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR, a recent update to the multiplayer title saw the implementation of a new file named "MidasYacht" written in the game's back end.

This could be the first real indication of a massive sea-faring battleground for players to duke out on appearing on the map, all themed around the Fortnite universe-based mega-corporation Midas.

As a part of the Chapter 5, Season 2 release, new in-game skins will also debut.

Franchises like James Cameron's Avatar and the hit Devil May Cry video game series are rumored to appear in the upcoming Battle Pass (via HypeX).

Also, Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen recently teased he has "talked" to Epic Games about a potential collab. So there is the possibility characters from his beloved bloody roguelike also join the fun in Season 2.

Is Fortnite OG Coming Back in Chapter 5, Season 2?

It has been months since Fortnite OG came and went on the uber-popular multiplayer shooter, bringing back a classic version of the Fortnite map and some 'vaulted' weapons and vehicles for a limited time. Yet, fans are clamoring for more from the throwback game mode.

While it has not yet been confirmed if Fortnite OG is a part of Epic Games' Chapter 5, Season 2 plans, there is a small chance does happen.

Back in November - during the height of Fortnite OG's popularity - it was teased the limited-time game mode would return sometime in 2024.

In a conversation with Axios, Epic Games’ head of Fortnite’s ecosystem Saxs Persson hinted, "It’s just a matter of how and when:"

“It’s just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it’s not just the same.”

When it does come back, Fortnite OG will supposedly be a separate mode instead of replacing the classic Battle Royale mode like it did when it debuted in November 2023.

According to insider HypeX, "Fortnite OG Part 2 is being worked on as a SEPARATE mode," but it is unclear if it will return permanently or as a limited-time affair:

"'Fortnite OG' Part 2 is being worked on as a SEPARATE Mode. We don't know if it'll be permanent or temporary again, but it received a separate playlist/mode tag in today's update."

One of the most exciting prospects with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 is the fact that it will be the first major update for the title featuring the new game modes added to kick off Chapter 5 (LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival).

It is unclear if these newly-added game modes will get the same update treatment Battle Royale gets.

Epic Games made it clear upon launch that Chapter 5, Season 1 was just the beginning for LEGO Fortnite and the rest of the Fortnite universe, pointing to the idea of "new world building, gameplay features, and more arriving in updates starting early 2024," just like the uber-popular Battle Royale vertical (per LEGO).

These other game modes have gotten smaller content updates since their releases in early December.

LEGO Fortnite alone has gotten new skins over the past few weeks and a new in-game device for players to use known as the Launcher.

While these bite-sized additions may be all that is on the docket for the modes outside of Battle Royale, there is also the chance that, with the introduction of a new season, comes the sort of sweeping changes Fortnite fans have become familiar with.

Fortnite is free now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Mobile.