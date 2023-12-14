Outlander Season 7 Episode 9 Gets Official Update: When Will It Release?

Fans now have a bit more intel on Season 7, Episode 9 of Starz' hit series Outlander aheard of its 2024 release.

The first eight episodes of Outlander Season 7 debuted starting on June 16, with many of them airing through this summer's actors' and writers' strikes before the mid-season break arrived on August 11.

That final episode saw the Frasers return to their Scotland origins for the first time since Season 3. At the same time, the Mackenzies got separated through time and left plenty of open ends to revisit when the series returns.

When Will Outlander Season 7, Episode 9 Release?

Starz

The Writers Guild of America West directory listed official titles for the next two episodes in Outlander Season 7, which is currently on its mid-season hiatus.

Episode 9, which is confirmed to arrive at some point in 2024, will be titled "Unfinished Business," while Episode 10 will officially be called "Brotherly Love."

The biggest question is when exactly Outlander Season 7 will return to Starz, especially with Season 8 now prepping to begin filming in 2024.

When Outlander Season 7 Will Release?

Looking at the filming and release schedules for recent seasons of Outlander, many wonder if Season 7, Episode 9 could be returning to the air soon.

Over three years ago, Season 5 ran on Starz between February 16 and May 10, 2020. However, the pandemic forced Season 6's original May 2020 start date into numerous delays. Eventually, the next season had cameras rolling in February 2021 once Hollywood returned to action.

After that, Season 6 aired between March 6 and May 1, 2022, with that same month holding the start date for production on Season 7.

Looking ahead, Season 8, according to star Sam Heughan, will kick off filming in Spring 2024 and wrap production in October.

Should the second half of Season 7 start airing around the time when Season 8 begins filming next Spring, as was the case with Season 6, then it's likely that Episode 9 of Season 7 will hit Starz sometime in Spring 2024.

Currently, Outlander Season 7 doesn't have a set return date.