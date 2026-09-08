Outer Banks Season 5: Who Dies & Survives By The End of the Netflix Series

Outer Banks Season 5 delivered a grand ending with major deaths that upended the Pogues' status quo. The hit Netflix series made a shocking move in Season 4 by killing off Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank in the finale, signaling to the audience that no one is safe in this high-stakes treasure hunting show. Marketing for Outer Banks Season 5 provided hints that not everyone is safe in the final season, leaning into danger, brutal confrontations, and the idea that the Pogues' swan song could claim more lives.

The first two episodes of Outer Banks' final season delivered tension through violent skirmishes, sudden betrayals, and the deaths of other supporting characters, keeping viewers on edge about whether the likes of John B, Sarah, Kiara, and Pope might meet brutal ends.

Does Kiara Die in Outer Banks?

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Kiara (Madison Bailey) has been the driving emotional force of Outer Banks Season 5, mainly because she is hellbent on seeking revenge against Chandler Groff for killing her boyfriend, JJ, in front of her during Season 4's climactic finish.

She spent much of the season consumed by grief while facing near-death experiences throughout, specifically during Episode 7 when she almost died after Groff abducted her and threw her in the middle of the sea, and in the finale during a harrowing confrontation with Finch over the possession of the highly coveted Blue Crown.

Despite all of this and almost being left stranded in the middle of the sea during the finale, Kiara didn't die in Outer Banks Season 5. The show's epilogue confirmed that Kiara achieved her own happy ending, finally moving forward by rebuilding the Maybank property in Kildare and launching her career as a marine biology intern.

Does Cleo Die in Outer Banks?

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Cleo (Carlacia Grant) had her own ups and downs in Outer Banks Season 5. At the end of Episode 2, she was deported to the Bahamas after the Pogues were arrested in Europe, sidelining her for much of the season's early part. Cleo returned in the latter half to help the Pogues deal with the escalating threat of Groff and Finch, but she suffered another major setback in Episode 8.

Cleo made a bold move, taking matters into her own hands and staying behind to create a diversion so the others could board Rose's private jet bound for Azerbaijan. While she raced after the plane on a motorcycle in an attempt to jump aboard, Cleo ultimately failed, leading to her arrest.

The penultimate episode of Outer Banks confirmed that Cleo was deported to the Bahamas once again, this time with a formal lifetime ban from the United States for her actions in aiding the Pogues. This predicament left her sidelined during the climactic battle, but she survived the final two episodes.

After escaping death, the epilogue revealed that Pope reunited with Cleo in the Bahamas, proposing properly this time and using a share of the Pogues' fortune to overturn her ban. Cleo became a U.S. citizen, returned to Kildare for good, and settled with Pope at Tannyhill.

Does Rose Die in Outer Banks?

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Rose Cameron (Caroline Arapoglou) made a complicated deal with the stolen gold and had an unexpected relationship with this season's big bad, Chandler Groff.

Among all the supporting characters in Outer Banks Season 5, Rose is the one who came closest to death. In the show's penultimate episode, Groff attacked and strangled her until she lost consciousness. While viewers thought she was killed for good, Episode 9 reverse coursed by confirming that she survived Groff's attack (thanks to Wheezie Cameron's heroics by shooting Groff in the arm).

Rose did not die in Outer Banks Season 5, but she did lose control of the gold after Groff stole it from her. Despite that, Rose was still alive when the series concluded, celebrating with the Pogues during Sarah and John B's wedding.

What Happens to Everyone Else in Outer Banks Season 5?

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Although the core Pogue members and their inner circle didn't die, Outer Banks Season 5 still had no shortage of deaths. At the start of the season, several supporting characters died, such as Driss, who was shot by Zac during an early confrontation to prove his loyalty to Finch, and Dr. Craig, after she authenticated the Blue Crown for Groff.

The most significant death of the season was perhaps the demise of Chandler Groff. Following a full season of being hunted by Kiara (and the other Pogues) for killing his own son, JJ, Groff met his end at Kiara's hands during a major clash on the boat during the hurricane in the series finale. Kiara tracked down Groff as he attempted to flee with the stolen gold.

She managed to outmaneuver Groff, ultimately trapping him in the boat's rigging so that he dangled over the raging water. Kiara used the same knife Groff had used to kill JJ, cutting the rope holding him. The broken mast dragged him under, drowning him, which led to his death.

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The rest of the main ensemble survived. John B and Sarah both live, with Sarah giving birth to their son after the major storm that rocked Kildare. Pope survived and started fresh with Cleo. Rafe and Sofia, meanwhile, had their own happy ending but were separated from the rest of the group after they went to South America as part of their self-imposed exile as fugitives from the law. Other supporting characters, such as Wheezie, Sheriff Shoupe, Topper, and Barry, also made it through unscathed.

Overall, Outer Banks Season 5 delivered a happy ending for the Pogues, a worthy swan song for the group of treasure hunters that started their journey with nothing.