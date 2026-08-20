Outer Banks Season 5 Cast Ages - And How Old Their Characters Are In Netflix Series' Final Episodes

Outer Banks Season 5 revealed that the core Pogues remain in their late teens, but their adventures and the sheer emotional weight they have endured have made them feel far older than their years. The fifth and final season of the trending Netflix series picks up immediately after the devastating Season 4 finale, where one of their own, JJ (Rudy Pankow), died at the hands of his own father, Chandler Groff. Outer Banks Season 5 focused on the Pogues' quest for revenge against Groff, with Kiara spearheading the charge, and their adventure in trying to retrieve the Blue Crown from him.

Outer Banks Season 5 immediately picks up from the end of Season 4, meaning the characters' ages should largely remain the same. Filming for the final season took place from June to December 2025, and this noteworthy detail should give fans a solid idea of how old the actors were during production and by the time the series premieres on Netflix.

How Old Are the Outer Banks Season 5 Characters & Actors?

John B. Routledge

Netflix

Outer Banks Season 5 brought back John B Routledge as the leader of the Pogues, and he started the season at his lowest point, still reeling from the death of his best friend, JJ. John B started his Outer Banks journey at age 16, and he was 19 during the events of Season 4.

Given that Season 5 picks up directly after the events of its predecessor, John B is still the same age (19) during the group's revenge quest against Groff. At the end of Episode 2, it was revealed that the Pogues were taken into custody by the police as a direct consequence of their actions abroad.

Episode 3 jumped forward in time five weeks to Sarah's 20th birthday. In the official Outer Banks wiki, Sarah's birthday is listed as May 24, while John B's is listed as March 29, meaning he must have already aged up a year during the time jump.

Actor Chase Stokes was 32 at the start of filming, but he turned 33 midway through production, on his birthday in September 2025.

Sarah Cameron

Netflix

Sarah Cameron started her Outer Banks Season 5 journey at 19 years old, but she already faced many ups and downs that cemented her maturity throughout the series. The season opened with her still processing the trauma of JJ's death while protecting her well-being due to her unexpected pregnancy in Season 4.

While the series largely keeps the core groups' ages consistent with the end of Season 4, Outer Banks Season 5, Episode 3 confirmed that Sarah is now 20 years old after the group celebrated her birthday. At this point in the story, Sarah is still navigating her pregnancy and homelessness with John B.

At the time of filming, Madelyn Cline was 27 years old, turning 28 on her birthday, December 21.

Kiara Carrera

Netflix

Kiara Carrera is the Outer Banks character who was mostly affected by the death of JJ due to their romantic connection. Kiara's emotional journey drives a good chunk of Season 5's plot, with the season opening with her hell-bent on revenge (which makes sense, since JJ died right in front of her).

Like the others, Kiara is 19 years old, and her age has not changed because the official Outer Banks wiki lists her birthday as January 7, 2004.

Madison Bailey, who brings Kiara to life, was 26 years old when Season 5 was filmed. She turned 27 on January 29, 2026.

Pope Heyward

Netflix

Pope Heyward, the Pogues' smartest member, had a meaningful journey in Outer Banks Season 5 after he made a bold move by killing one of their enemies in the Season 4 finale. Following the group's arrest in Episode 2, Pope vowed to change, but he was later caught up in John B's troubles after he retrieved illegal weed from the sea and sold it for $25,000.

Pope is still 19 years old during Outer Banks Season 5 despite the five-week time skip between Episodes 2 and 3. His birthday on the official wiki is listed as March 15, 2004, while John B's and Sarah's are listed as 2003.

Jonathan Daviss was 25 years old during the production of Outer Banks Season 5 in 2025. In February 2026, the actor turned 26.

Cleo Anderson

Netflix

Cleo Anderson is perhaps the oldest member of the Pogues, making her debut in Outer Banks Season 2. While her actual age remains unknown, the official Outer Banks wiki listed her age as either 20 or 21 years old by the time Season 5 began. Many believed she was 21 years old during Season 5, which makes sense due to her street-smart maturity and independent background.

Cleo was mostly separated from the group after she was deported to the Bahamas following the Pogues' arrest abroad.

At the time of filming, Carlacia Grant was 34 years old. According to the Movie Database, the actress is currently 35 years old, with a birthday of January 18, 1991.

Topper Thornton

Netflix

Topper Thornton started his Outer Banks journey in Season 5 as a classic Kook, a wealthy heir in Kildare who is simply enjoying the time of his life. In the early episodes, John B targeted Topper and his family's wealth as a way to get even, due to his overwhelming debt from a drug lord.

The official Outer Banks wiki listed the character between the ages of 20 and 21 during Season 5, but many claimed that he was still 20 years old during the key events of the final season.

Austin North was 29 years old during production, before turning 30 on July 30, his birthday.

Rafe Cameron

Netflix

Rafe Cameron is Sarah's older brother, and he is 23 years old during the events of Outer Banks Season 5. The final season chronicled Rafe's complicated journey toward redemption after being on opposite sides of the clash against the Pogues in the first four seasons. Rafe's genuine care for his sister, Sarah, reigned supreme, proving that he still chooses to protect those closest to him despite his volatile, unstable nature.

Drew Starkey is currently 32 years old, but he was 31 for most of the filming of the finals season, turning 32 on his birthday, November 4, 2025.

Sofia Delgado

Netflix

Sofia Delgado's journey in Outer Banks Season 5 is closely intertwined with Rafe's due to their past romantic ties (and betrayal). Season 4 confirmed that Sofia is 22 years old, and she seems to be the same age in the final season due to the minimal time jump between seasons.

Fiona Palomo was 26 years old at the start of production and turned 27 in October 2025, months before filming wrapped.