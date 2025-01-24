Whether it is the series' newest entry, Onyx Storm , or its first entry from 2023, fans have long questioned what is going on with Violet's silver hair in the Empyrean franchise.

The newest addition to author Rebecca Yarros' ultra-viral fantasy romance book series is finally here. Onyx Storm continues the tale of heroine Violet and her romantic partner/fellow dragon rider Xaden.

While the new book introduces major changes to the franchise, including shocking deaths, some questions have remained the same since the beginning.

Violet's Silver Hair in Onyx Storm Explained

Onyx Storm

Yet again in the Empyrean series, the conversation is swirling around franchise protagonist Violet and her silver hair.

Since the beginning of the beloved Booktok series, which expanded further with the release of Onyx Storm, the color of Violet's locks has been at the top of many people's minds.

While most characters in author Rebecca Yarros' fantasy world have fairly nondescript or ordinary hair/hairstyles, a particular emphasis has been put on Violet's.

Violet's hair has a noticeable silver tint at its ends, perhaps signifying some importance (at least that is what fans like to think). However, up to and through the ending of Onyx Storm, the reasoning for Violet's silver hair has not been explored (read more about the Onyx Storm ending and spoilers here).

Yarros seemingly kept this silver-haired mystery a secret, leading fans to post theories about why the book's beloved main character sports such a look.

Of course, Violet's silver highlights could mean nothing, simply making her stand out visually from the rest of the Emyprean universe.

However, that is no fun, and (as has been proven so far) fans should expect the unexpected from Yarros, meaning there possibly could be some greater meaning behind the grey hair.

Yarros herself has said that there is a reason, it is just a matter of what (via TikTok).

A popular theory amongst fans is that her hair has something to do with a potential connection to the Venin. It was noted that Violet's mother, Lilith, has a troubled pregnancy, and some have taken that to mean that she was in contact with the Venin in some way.

This could mean that a conflict between Lilith and a Venin may have happened during her pregnancy, with the mysterious creature draining some of Liltih's power.

As a result of this attack, maybe Violet was born with the touch of a Venin already within her, thus justifying the silver hair and her notably frail appearance in the novels.

Another Venin-related theory posed by fans is that perhaps this is a signifier of Violet's potential immunity to the dastardly species. Throughout the series, most who have gone up against the Venin have lived to tell the tale, but Violet has done it several times and survived.

Violet has proven to be special. She has bonded to two dragons, revealed a second signet, and taken on challenges no one thought possible.

Why not add to that by revealing that she is harboring a secret immunity to the Venins' powers, which could be key in saving her beloved Xaden following him being a Venin at the end of the second book?

Onyx Storm is available in bookstores around the world.