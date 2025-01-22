The newly-released Onyx Storm book finally revealed main character, Violet Sorrengail's, second signet.

Since the beginning of Rebecca Yarros' beloved Empyrean fantasy book series, fans knew Violet was destined for greatness.

This was demonstrated no better than during the first book's Threshing Ceremony when she was not only bonded to one of the biggest dragons ever seen but (to the shock of many) also a second dragon known as Andarna.

Violet Sorrengail's Second Signet: Onyx Storm Theories Explained

Onyx Storm

As a part of the Empyrean world, all those who are bonded to dragons receive what is known as a signet. These are magical abilities that are awakened within a Rider following being bonded to one of the franchise's massive beasts.

This is why when the franchise's iconic heroine Violet bonded to two different dragons in the series first book fans immediately were on high alert waiting to see when not only her first signet would come to be, but a potential second one.

Early in the first book (Fourth Wing), Violet's first signet power is revealed to the reader, as she becomes what is known as a lightning wielder. She is then able to channel her dragon magic to powerful bursts of electricity (which fans have seen her use many times throughout the series so far).

However, through two books, Violet's second signet has not come to fruition... until now.

The newest book in the series, Onyx Storm, which debuted in bookstores on January 21, finally saw Violet take on a second power—and an incredibly dangerous one at that.

In Chapter 50 of the Onyx Storm, as Violet and Xaden search for answers to their Venin problem, the series' main character awakens one morning discovering what seems to be her second signet courtesy of her bond with the now-adolescent dragon Andarna.

She wakes from a deep slumber discovering that she may have experienced someone else's dreams in her sleep, meaning that (along with being a lightning wielder) Violet is a dreamwalker.

Of the signets to come to bear, dreamwalking is easily the most dangerous. Long have those to show signs of the ability been executed on site, as those in power fear what these telepaths could do with access to not just their thoughts but their dreams and nightmares.

Violet and Xaden vow to keep her new power a secret, just like his new Venin affliction that was revealed at the end of the second book.

Readers across the Empyrean fandom have long thought Violet's second signet was going to see her creeping through other people's dreams, but this is the first official confirmation of that info.

Since her initial Threshing Ceremony, the idea of dreams and sleep continually popped up concerning Violet. She has even seemingly experienced Xaden's dreams at one point, but many attributed that to their strong connection thanks to their dragons being mated.

There has also been mention of Andarna's "dreamless sleep" several times throughout the series, potentially serving as subtle foreshadowing for how Violet and her second dragon's bond would produce such a power.

This dreamwalking ability is not explored too deeply in Onyx Storm, but with Xaden now separated from Violet, there is the chance that Violet remains connected to her former lover by way of his dreams in an upcoming fourth book.

Or perhaps she uses these new powers to connect with another Venin leader, getting in the head of her most-feared enemy to save the man she has grown to love.

Onyx Storm is now available worldwide.

The latest Rebecca Yarros novel is just the latest in a long string of uber-popular fantasy books in recent years, joining the likes of Sarah J Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses series (which itself is awaiting a new release).