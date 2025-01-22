The third Empyrean book, Onyx Storm, is here, bringing a whole new set of spoiler-filled twists and turns that will leave readers slack-jawed.

Rebecca Yarros' ultra-viral fantasy series has taken the literary world by storm, joining titles like A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) on the ever-more popular booktok trend.

Over the first two books, readers have endeared themselves to the romantic plight of Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson, a carnal affair involving dragon-riding, bizarre magical gifts, and a political conflict that could spell the end of the world.

The long-awaited third book picks up almost immediately in the wake of the second, Iron Flame, as the series' central couple grapples with a revelation that may pull them apart forever.

Onyx Storm Plot Explained

Onyx Storm

After spending the last two books introducing fans to the world and characters of the Empyrean series, Onyx Storm takes no time in getting to the action with its gripping conflict-riddled plot.

The newly released third novel in Rebecca Yarros' fantasy series starts right where Iron Flame left off. As the existence of the mythical Venin became very real to the citizens of Basgiath War College, one-half of the franchise's steamy central couple was forced to become one of them.

Fans may remember that the last book ended with the dashing Xaden channeling magical power from the earth itself to save the franchise's iconic heroine Violet. This resulted in Xadan becoming a Venin himself, with little to no hope for retribution.

Onyx Storm follows immediately up on this. With the looming threat of the Venin on the horizon, the typically-at-odds Navarre and Poromiel kingdoms are forced to collaborate to potentially ensure the fate of the continent. This leads to a major revelation early on, as Xaden is reinstated as the Duke of Tyrrendor.

While the adults argue about how to deal with the incoming Venin threat, Xaden and Violet take matters into their own hands.

Much of the book is spent by Violet and Xaden searching for a cure for Xaden's new Venin affliction. This sends her beyond the wards that protect much of the kingdom she has known and loved to the potentially Venin-filled wild.

Violet and Xaden believe they may hold the key to defeating the Venin, discovering the secret behind Violet's second bonded dragon Andarna. It turns out that Andarna comes from an ancient race of peaceful dragons, that could hold secret magic to take down the encroaching foes.

As a part of this, the book's central couple continues to look for a Venin cure for Xaden. They think that not only will Andarna's kind be able to vanquish the Venin as they know them, but also bring Xaden back to his former glory.

During this search, Violet has a second awakening of sorts, discovering that (like Xaden) she has formed a second signet—the magical power granted to a Rider after becoming bonded to a dragon (think How to Train Your Dragon).

While Violet previously had awakened her lightning-wielding signet thanks to her bond with the ultra-powerful Tairn, it turns out she has been hiding another power (whether she knew it or not) thanks to her connection with the adolescent Andarna.

This is revealed on the trip beyond the wards as Violet awakens one morning to discover she may have experienced someone else's dreams in her sleep the night previous. Violet is a dream-walker it seems, a signet that has had people sentenced to death in the Empyrean world for centuries.

Now with Violet harboring her dream-walking secret, and Xaden trying to hide his Venin turn, this sets up an epic conclusion that will leave fans itching for more.

Breaking Down the Onyx Storm Ending

Things come to a head in Onyx Storm's ending as the fantasy threequel draws to an epic conclusion while setting up an even darker potential fourth book.

This book's final battle is set up as the book's primary Venin villain, Theophanie, lures Violet into a trap by kidnapping her sister Mira. Theophanie is the highest level of Venin known as a Maven and pushes Mira to hear death by siphoning the young girl's power.

However, Violet, Xaden, and the rest of the cadets arrive just in time. Violet luckily takes Theophanie saving Mira, but seemingly loses Xaden in the process.

This ending battle sees Xaden crossing paths yet again with the Venin Sage Berwyn who turned him Venin at the end of the last book. While Xaden has resisted his new Venin power for much of the book to that point, he is forced to finally give in as his dragon Sgaeyl is being held captive by the Venin leader.

This sees Xaden transform into a full-fledged Venin, turning into the one thing he swore to protect Violet and the kingdom from.

The final few chapters of the book pick up about 12 hours after this, as Violet awakens from the shock of battle. Unsure of what happened, and why the Venin retreated, Violet realizes Xaden is gone.

The battle is over, soldiers are dead, dragon eggs have been taken, and Xaden is potentially to blame (that is if the guards who tell this to Violet are to be believed). However, that is not the biggest twist in Onyx Storm's final few pages.

As Violet hears what happened, she looks down at her hand to discover she is wearing a wedding band. It seems that she and Xaden are now legally married, and she was wholly unaware of how/when that happened.

Xaden reads a note from her lost lover, saying that she need not look for him. It is over and he is too dangerous to be followed. It seems that Xaden has fully given in to the Venin and has left the Tyrrendor throne for her.

As Violet tries to recall what happened, it is revealed the character's mind was wiped thanks to her fellow Rider Imogen's memory-clearing abilities.

This leaves the reader questioning, will Xaden ever return? Did Violet herself ask for her mind to be wiped? And will these two lovers have to square off on either side of a Game of Thrones-esque great war in a potential fourth book?

Onyx Storm is now available in bookstores around the world.