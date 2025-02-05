Onyx Storm Author Refuses to Debunk This Game-Changing Theory About the Ending

Onyx Storm author Rebecca Yarros is keeping the door open when it comes to a major fan theory about the book's shocking ending.

The hit series of fantasy books (known as the Empyrean franchise) returned at the end of January, continuing the story of Violet, a young woman who overcomes the odds, becoming a fierce dragon-riding warrior while falling in love in the process.

As the books have gone on, Violet's 'chosen one' aura has continued to grow. This has especially been the case when one considers her silver-tinged hair which fans have taken to potentially mean she could be hiding some sort of world-saving power.

Rebecca Yarros Speaks on Popular Onyx Storm Theory

Onyx Storm

In the wake of Onyx Storm's release, author Rebecca Yarros refused to debunk one popular theory about the book's ending.

As a part of Onyx Storm's jaw-dropping conclusion—which saw the dashing Xaden abandon Violet, seemingly leaving her with his throne in the process (read more about Onyx Storm spoilers here)—fans have theorized that the book's main character may have undergone a major physical change as well.

A popular theory among the Empyrean faithful is that in Violet's final confrontation with the dastardly venin Theophanie, her hair may have gone from having a tinge of color in it to being entirely silver.

Fans have long thought Violet's silver hair may have acted as an indication of some sort of hidden power (or special meaning). If her hair were to go entirely silver, it could perhaps signify her completely giving herself over to whatever this mysterious endowment may be.

Well, Onyx Storm writer Rebecca Yarros turned some heads as she did not deny that that may be the case.

Speaking with Variety, Yarros was asked about the silver hair theory, where all she had to say was "interesting:"

Q: "Because there is a theory that her hair has gone full silver, and so that is why he’s first shocked when looking at her." A: "Interesting."

Addressing a moment toward the end of the book where Violet's brother Brennan's eyes bulge when he sees her following the final battle, Yarros said this had no indication of a changing of her appearance but was simply a moment of "[relief]" and "shock" as he was unsure if she had survived or not:

Q: "When Brennan first sees Violet in the final scene, his eyes bulge. Is that due to some change in her appearance? "No, just Brennan’s perspective is she’s been missing for 12 hours. It’s already noted that they have missing riders. So he’s just very much relieved and is shocked to see his sister and see that she’s no longer among the missing."

While she does not directly confirm the popular silver-haired theory, Yarros also does not do anything to outright deny it. Sadly, fans will likely have to wait some time before they get official answers, as the fourth book in the series is set to take a bit longer to come to be than previous entries into the series.

Thus far in the series, Yarros has continued to tease this greater destiny for Violet. Whether it be her taking on another dragon companion or getting her second signet, the franchise's main character seems to be the key to potentially saving the world.

Some have speculated her silver hair could be the result of venin contact before she was born and may signify a sort of invulnerability against the mythological villains. That could be key when the series returns if she is going to help bring down the venin as all-out war breaks out.

Onyx Storm is now available book stores around the world.