Onyx Storm Author Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

Fans are giddy as Onyx Storm author Rebecca Yarros confirmed theories about the book's ending.

Yarros' beloved series of romance fantasy novels debuted its long-awaited third book in late January, continuing the story of unlikely hero Violet Sorrengail and her ever-evolving romance with fellow dragon rider Xadan Riorson.

The latest book saw Violet and Xadan venture far and wide as they attempted to overcome a mysterious looming threat known as the venin while trying to potentially cure Xadan of his own venin-induced plight.

What Happened at the End of Onyx Storm?

Onyx Storm

Acclaimed fantasy author Rebecca Yarros confirmed that what fans have been thinking about the end of her latest book, Onyx Storm, might be true.

The newest book in the Empyrean series of novels did not end in the happiest of places.

Following a devastating battle with a venin known as Theophanie, where Violet prevailed, the book picked up with a jump forward. Violet had awoken back in her bed, with her lover Xadan gone.

Fans then get the reveal that Xadan had seemingly married Violet following the events of the climactic battle and was missing along with several other characters. This betrothal left Violet as the new Duchess of Tyrrendor, forced to pick up the pieces left behind by the first emergence of the venin on this scale.

Fans then get one last tease as Violet reads a note from Xadan saying he has gone into hiding and she should not come find him (read more about Onyx Storm spoilers here).

Many had assumed Xadan had gone with the venin threat, seeing as all hope seems to be lost in recovering him from his venin transformation (something that dates back to the end of the second book). As a part of this, a 'brother' was mentioned.

The popular fan theory was that this 'brother' was referencing another known character who did not die in battle (like so many other major characters did) but was transformed into a venin as well, either during the book's end or earlier in the story.

As for who this brother could be, that is where Yarros' comments come in. It has been assumed that one of the missing characters from the end of the book is who this 'brother' mentioned is referencing, likely pointing to another familiar face having channeled the dangerous venin magic (for selfish reasons or not).

Rebecca Yarros Confirms Onyx Storm Ending Theory

During an appearance on the Fantasy Fangirls podcast, Yarros teased that fans are right in thinking whoever was missing at the end of Onyx Storm will be key going forward.

"I would pay attention to who's missing at the end," she noted, saying this brother will be someone "who feels like whatever they have been given is not enough:"

"Ah man. I would pay attention to who's missing at the end. I would pay attention to someone who feels like whatever they have been given is not enough which is always the case when you turn venin when you turn venin, it's always because you need to reach for power beyond your own. You weren't given enough power…"

This essentially confirms the fan theory that the book's jumping around of points of view toward the end was meant to make the reader think about who is still on the table and who is not, potentially teasing who the new brother going forward could be.

The two names that continue to come up in this conversation are Bodhi and Garrick. Both characters did not get a ton of page time near the end of the book and are now seemingly missing following Onyx Storm's final battle.

Bodhi has shown signs of feeling inferior throughout the series so far, making him susceptible to venin corruption as he seeks a power greater than himself. That makes him a prime candidate for being the brother teased by Yarros heading into the next book.

As for Garrick, he too has felt lesser when dealing with characters like Violet and Xadan. This could have led him to channel dangerous venin magic and become one of the beasts he had been sworn to destroy.

Sadly, it seems as though it will be quite some time before fans get definitive answers to the questions posed by Onyx Storm's ending, as Yarros made clear the fourth book is still a long way off.

Onyx Storm is available in bookstores now.