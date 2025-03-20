October 8 Documentary Movie: Showtimes & Streaming Status

The documentary October 8 is currently showing in over 100 theaters across the U.S., and fans are eager to know if it will soon be available for streaming.

October 8 is a documentary directed by Wendy Sachs that explores the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel.

The film features emotional testimonies from survivors of the Nir Oz kibbutz, which lost 41 of its 420 residents in the raid, and highlights controversial moments like the joint statement by Harvard student groups that held Israel responsible for all unfolding violence.

Where to Watch October 8th Film

October 8

October 8 had its limited nationwide theatrical debut on March 14 (distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment), premiering in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

With select theaters and limited seating, finding a local screening may require planning ahead. To help catch the film in theaters, here are some useful resources:

October 8 is a small, independent film with a limited theatrical run, making its time in theaters a fleeting opportunity.

However, director Wendy Sachs told Deadline that the demand to see the film has been overwhelming, even outside of the US like, she's been getting "emails and texts from Melbourne and Mexico City to Montreal and Madrid:"

"Since premiering [October 8] at CAA in October, we’ve had sold out screenings across the country. The demand to see this film has been remarkable, and not just here in America, but around the world. I’m getting DMs, emails and texts from Melbourne and Mexico City to Montreal and Madrid."

When the October 8th Film Could Begind Streaming

Briarcliff’s last documentary, Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down, aired on CNN without a traditional streaming debut, suggesting October 8 might face a similar delay or unconventional path.

Their recent film The Apprentice, released in theaters October 11, 2024, went digital on November 1, hinting that October 8 could be available digitally by mid-April 2025, about a month after its March 14 theatrical debut.

However, streaming could take longer. The Hill, another Briarcliff title, hit Netflix 157 days after theaters, pointing to a possible August 2025 streaming date for October 8.

The film's focus on antisemitism might complicate finding a streaming home, much like The Apprentice faced distributor hesitancy due to its Donald Trump subject matter. Briarcliff's streaming placements vary widely, The Hill on Netflix, Studio 666 on Peacock, Memory on Prime Video, leaving October 8's destination unclear.

Briarcliff founder Tom Ortenberg's track record with controversial films like The Dissident shows he can secure theatrical releases, but streaming remains a wildcard. Fans may need to wait until late summer 2025 or beyond for a streaming debut, if one happens at all.

