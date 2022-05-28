Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 1 Reveals Rey Skywalker Ending Connection

Not all that long ago in a galaxy known as the Milky Way, Obi-Wan Kenobi made its Disney+ debut. The streaming series has been years in the making, seeing Rey Skywalker's trilogy come and go in the time it took to get made. But now, fans have finally been reunited with Ewan McGregor's Jedi master after more than a decade away from the iconic role.

For many, Kenobi will serve as a send-off of sorts to the prequel era of Star Wars, as it says goodbyes to the titular Jedi himself as well as his former apprentice and brother in arms, Anakin Skywalker.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the series' first two episodes, viewers were treated to somewhat of a love letter to the prequel era, one which also serves as a bridge into the original trilogy. But, where was the sequel era representation?

Well, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Obi-Wan's first episode sported a tribute to sequel hero Rey and the latest trilogy as a whole.

From Kenobi to Skywalker

Episode 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi featured a connection to Rey Skywalker and Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reluctantly accepting the mission to track down the recently kidnapped Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi can be seen heading out into the Tatooine desert.

Lucasfilm

The Jedi master then begins to dig up a box he left behind years ago that houses both his and Anakin/Luke's iconic lightsaber.

Lucasfilm

Upon removing his own saber, he then buries the box again, leaving it until he returns to the desert planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucasfilm

This series of events almost directly mimics the closing moments of The Rise of Skywalker, wherein Rey buries Luke and Leia's lightsabers on the very same planet.

Lucasfilm

This may not have been an intentional connection, but fans have taken notice of the poetic symmetry of the moment.

Lucasfilm

Back to Tatooine

As mentioned above, it is unknown if this is a direct shout-out to the sequel trilogy finale, but it is hard not to take notice as a diehard Star Wars fan. Many have noted Disney's aversion to touching anything Rey Skywalker since the trilogy came to a close.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is almost as if the most recent films have seemingly taken on the black sheep status that the prequels once did. But Lucasfilm is back in on fleshing out that prequel era, so it only seems like a matter of time before the same will be said about the sequels.

If this was intentional, then it is a clever way to mimic two moments - both of which take place on a planet that means so much to the Star Wars franchise. It is even cooler that one of these lightsabers is the same in both situations. Luke/Anakin's saber is present in both Obi-Wan and Rise of Skywalker, and seeing it in both instances holds so much emotional weight.

It hits in Episode IX because it is the end of Luke's journey with this legendary weapon, whereas its appearance in Kenobi is symbolic of the end of Anakin's.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi can be seen now on Disney+, with the third headed to the service on Wednesday, June 1.