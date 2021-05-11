Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+: Ewan McGregor Teases Special Scene With Mystery Person

The Disney+ universe of the Star Wars franchise is set to expand, filling in story gaps of what happened in between the events of several films under the Skywalker Saga banner. One of the projects that will explore these storylines is Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Directed by The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow, the series will follow the post-Revenge of the Sith adventures of Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master set 10 years after the tragic Order 66 event. Exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Lucasfilm already confirmed that Hayden Christensen will make his triumphant return to the franchise to reprise his role as Darth Vader.

This means that an imminent rematch between the two former friends will happen, thus making Obi-Wan Kenobi a must-see. The series also has a stacked cast filled with returning stars from the prequels such as Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse and newcomers to the franchise like Kumail Nanjani and Moses Ingram.

Now, it seems that McGregor might've revealed a special addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

EWAN MCGREGOR'S SPECIAL MAY THE 4TH SCENE

As reported by Star Wars Net, Ewan McGregor, sporting the classic Jedi look from the prequels, recently sat down as a guest for Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

Kimmel asked if the cast and crew of the show celebrated May the 4th (Star Wars Day) during production, and McGregor confirmed that he filmed a “very special scene” with “someone very special” in his life:

“Yes, I got to play a very special scene on May the 4th with someone very special in my life. That's all I can tell you about it, but it was a great moment.”

The late-night host continued to press the Star Wars actor about the mystery actor, but McGregor mentioned that he hasn't acted with this certain someone before and that they aren't related to him. The full exchange can be read below:

Jimmy Kimmel: “Is this someone special that we've seen you on camera with before?” McGregor: “No. I don't think so.” Kimmel: “Is this special person related to you in some way?” McGregor: “No, not necessarily.”

On a separate note, Kimmel asked McGregor about his reaction to putting the old costume back on, and McGregor revealed that his new wardrobe is “probably slightly different” than fans expect:

"It was good. It feels great. I have to say I'm having a really good time. The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect. To go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It's all still layered, it feels good. There are great scripts, and great people to work with. It's great. I'm having a good time."

WHO IS OBI-WAN KENOBI'S SECRET CAMEO?

It is currently unknown if the scene that McGregor filmed is for the Disney+ series, but it makes sense if it is, especially after Lucasfilm confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi is a “special event series.”

Now, it's worth pointing out that McGregor's latest comment echoed similar statements from WandaVision's Paul Bettany in a previous interview.

To recap, the Marvel star said that he shared scenes with someone that he wanted “to work with forever,” even teasing that they had “real fireworks” on set together. Unfortunately, this reveal somewhat disappointed fans since the mysterious actor turned out to be himself playing another version of Vision in the finale.

It remains to be seen if McGregor is simply masking a major Obi-Wan Kenobi secret, but many would agree that this latest tidbit is worthy of speculation.

The Star Wars universe is filled with interesting characters, and it would be a delight to see McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi opposite several major figures from the franchise.

Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker is one possibility, and it could revolve around a scene where Obi-Wan's Force Ghost shows up to provide the Jedi some guidance in a special scene.

Another option is Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker. The Mandalorian surprised everyone when Luke showed up in the final moments of Season 2, and the same could be done in a special post-credits stinger that directly ties the series to the opening moments of A New Hope, thus letting Hamill share a scene with McGregor for the first and last time.

Meanwhile, the costume change that McGregor teased in the interview could simply allude to the character's outfit in A New Hope, and it could pay tribute to the wardrobe of the late Alec Guinness from the original trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

The full interview can be seen below.