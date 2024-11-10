NPC Miles Morales Gets Surprised by Real Spider-Verse Actor on Kai Cenat’s Stream

The viral NPC Miles Morales got to meet Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore during Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 2" streaming event.

Miles Morales shot to stardom in recent years thanks to his roles in Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise and Insomniac's Spider-Man games.

Twitch and TikTok streamer Leaks World (whose real name is Malik Ambersley) has taken full advantage of this and created the "NPC Miles Morales" persona, dressing up as the popular Spider-Man and interacting with people in public.

NPC Miles Morales Gets Shocking Surprise from Kai Cenat

Viral Twitch streamer Kai Cenat began his "Mafiathon 2" event on November 1, 2024, promising a 30-day round-the-clock streaming marathon filled with surprise guests, celebrities, and plenty of him sleeping live online.

One evening, as part of the event, Kai Cenat pulled in NPC Miles Morales to announce new channel subscribers while he slept.

Several days later, on Saturday, November 2, NPC Miles Morales returned to the stream, and Kai Cenat had arranged a special visit for him from Shameik Moore.

Kai Cenat

For those unfamiliar with Moore, the 29-year-old actor and musician is best known as the voice of Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse franchise (the third installment of which has reportedly received a major delay).

Moore entered the stream in surprise fashion to announce "I'm Miles Morales" in what was clearly a shock to the viral NPC impersonator.

The two exchanged greetings in character as the Brooklyn-born Spider-Man, acting as if they were encountering Multiversal versions of one another before Ambersley finally broke character and told the actor it was a pleasure to meet him.

Kai Cenat

As fans eagerly await a live-action debut for Miles Morales in the MCU, this funny Twitch interaction will have to do for now. But, based on a comment from producer Amy Pascal, Miles' first live-action appearance may be coming closer to reality.

Watch the full meeting of Shameik Moore and NPC Miles Morales below:

Miles Morales will next take to screens in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which has yet to announce an official release date.