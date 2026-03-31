Nintendo's Mario Movie Universe Just Revealed Its 13th Power-Up

The Super Mario Bros. movies from Nintendo and Illumination are steeped in the mythology of the classic video games. The Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Galaxy films aren't specifically based on any one Mario game; instead, they draw on several storylines, characters, and worlds across Mario's history to tell original stories. That extends to the power-ups the characters have access to as well, and across both films so far, fans have already glimpsed plenty in action.These mascot platforming games have long been known for their colorful, creative powers that different characters can wield to defeat enemies and progress through levels.

Nintendo

A newly-released promotional video for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie showed off the Ice Flower power-up. The Ice Flower is the companion to the Fire Flower, offering similar abilities except with the element of ice instead of flame. After touching an Ice Flower in the games, Mario can become Ice Mario, which grants him the power to turn anything he touches into a cube of ice. Nintendo and Illumination have done their best to pack the animated films full of as many references to the games as possible, and have already unveiled a whopping 13 power-ups for Mario's cinematic universe.

All Power-Ups in the Super Mario Movie Universe So Far

Super Mushroom

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A classic power-up in the Mario roster is the Super Mushroom. When picked up in the games, this makes Mario stronger, faster, and larger, and it has similar effects in the Mario movies.

Mario was first seen consuming a Super Mushroom while training with Princess Peach. While he was reluctant to eat it at first, after devouring the mushroom, Mario becomes bigger, stronger, and faster, allowing him to traverse Peach's obstacle course with ease. Mario later uses the Super Mushroom again to defeat baddies at Peach and Bowser's wedding.

Mini Mushroom

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While not as effective as a Super Mushroom, the Mini Mushroom power-up is not to be discounted.

The blue mushroom is eaten by Mario mistakenly during the fight with the Kongs in the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Believing it's a Super Mushroom that will make him bigger, Mario eats the Mini Mushroom, which, unfortunately, makes him tiny. This was detrimental to Mario during his fight with Donkey Kong in the movie, but in the games, it can be useful for accessing difficult areas.

Fire Flower

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The Fire Flower is first shown in action during the Super Mario Bros. Movie when Peach and Mario walk through a field of the flowers, and Peach uses one to conjure a flame and light a campfire for them. As the name suggests, the Fire Flower gives the user fire projectile powers, and it's seen again later in the movie when Mario and Donkey Kong team up, with the latter using it to roast enemies.

The Fire Flower will also make a return in an expanded capacity in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as Mario and Luigi use it to turn into Fire Mario and Fire Luigi.

Tanooki Suit

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The fan-favorite Tanooki suit makes an appearance in the first Super Mario movie, after Mario accidentally stumbles upon the Super Leaf power-up without knowing its powers. The result is that he's placed in a raccoon suit and given the ability to fly thanks to his tail, which acts as a propeller. This helps Mario make it high into the sky, where Bowser and Peach's wedding is taking place.

Cat Suit

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During the battle with Donkey Kong in the first Mario movie, Mario unexpectedly gains the Cat Suit power-up, which, like the Tanooki Suit, outfits Mario in feline attire. Additionally, the cat suit gives him agile powers and razor-sharp claws, which he uses to gain an edge over Donkey Kong.

Invincibility Star

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The Invincibility Star is perhaps the most coveted power-up in all of the Mario games (particularly Mario Kart). As the name suggests, the Invincibility Star grants the user temporary imperviousness to damage as well as super speed and strength, making them nigh unstoppable.

In the first Super Mario film, Mario and Luigi get their hands on one of these stars, which turns them into rainbow-glowing beings who are easily able to flatten Bowser and his army. The Invincibility Star is definitely the most powerful power-up shown in the Mario movies so far.

Frog Suit

Nintendo

Moving into the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, several new power-ups that will be included in the film have already been spotted in teasers and trailers.

One of these is the Frog Suit, which Luigi will gain access to. Similar to other animal suits, the Frog Suit outfits Luigi with frog-like abilities, including the ability to jump high, swim fast, and resist water-based damage. Luigi is shown in a Super Mario Galaxy clip using this suit to his full advantage, until he's unexpectedly swallowed by a fish.

Penguin Suit

Nintendo

Continuing the ice theme is another chilly power-up for the Super Mario gang, this time the Penguin Suit, which will be featured in the second film. One of the Toads is shown wearing the Penguin Suit in the film's marketing, which gives him penguin-like abilities, such as improved agility and swimming, the ability to throw snowballs, and the ability to slide at great speed on his belly.

Drill Mushroom

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The Drill Mushroom makes a brief appearance in Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers, with Mario shown wearing the power-up in place of his hat. Despite making its debut only recently in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo and Illumination have ensured it will appear in the second Mario film, giving Mario the power to tunnel through solid surfaces like the ground and ceilings.

Cloud Flower

Nintendo

In the same scene as the Drill Mushroom, Luigi is spotted sporting a different power-up in the sequel: the Cloud Flower. In the games, this gives the user the power to form clouds, which they can use as platforms to reach high or out-of-reach areas.

Blimp Fruit

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Yoshi isn't just shifting into a popcorn bucket for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie as one of the character's unique Blimb Fruit power-ups has been confirmed. After consuming these fruits, Yoshi swells into the blue-skinned Blimp Yoshi, which lets him float and fly around by exhaling air. Blimp Yoshi is spotted in the movie's teasers alongside Mario's Drill Mushroom and Luigi's Cloud Flower.

Wonder Flower

Nintendo

A power-up one new enemy will be using is Wonder Flowers, with Bowser Jr.'s Wonder form spotted in the trailers for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie. By collecting Wonder Flowers, characters can access Wonder Powers, and in Bowser Jr.'s case, this turns him into an inverted, reflective version of himself.

Wonder Flowers can have vastly different effects, but usually result in the shifting and warping of a level, so one can only imagine that Bowser Jr. will use these abilities to shift the landscape to his advantage in the movie.